A video of Portable at the police station has surfaced online after his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, allegedly had him arrested

The couple have been at loggerheads, prompting the singer’s baby mama to report him at the police station

In the viral clip, the way the singer was treated left many people concerned as they asked questions online

Fans of Nigerian singer Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, were worried after seeing the way he was crying and being treated at the police station.

The singer reportedly tried to resist arrest after his baby mama accused him of beating his pregnant wife, Bewaji.

In the video making the rounds online, Portable was seen in handcuffs, crying profusely and begging the officers to allow him “use his glory.”

The handcuffs were later removed, and he was heard saying that only God stands by him, as he has no one around him.

A police officer was also heard asking if all his belongings were intact, as his money and chain were displayed on the floor. Portable confirmed that everything was complete, while a woman later advised him to comport himself.

Fans react to Portable’s video at the police station

Reacting, fans of the music star said they were stunned to see him in such a situation. Many questioned what crime he had committed to warrant such treatment.

Some, however, said they were glad his baby mama was standing up to him, adding that Portable does not value the wife he has at home, which is why other women treat him that way.

Others dragged him, saying he only talks tough but still fears the police. They also claimed that once he is released, he would likely drop a diss track for Ashabi Simple, his baby mama.

Recall that Portable’s ordeal began after a serious altercation between him and his wife surfaced online. The couple exchanged words, with the singer also dragging his wife, Bewaji, into the feud.

What fans said about Portable

@updateking__ shared:

"Why portable still dey fear police station abi na content?"

@ ife_gal commented:

"I like as all this things Dey happen between him and his baby mamas ashabi.mohsimple_ and co, when a man does not appreciate the good woman he has at home, nah wetin another woman go sey use him eyes Dey see be this."

@boluwa_tifemii reacted:

"How are they not ashamed of this boy??? Omo. Women dey try."

@thisisfegor shared:

"Na mouth he get."

@scratch_man_wizard wrote:

"Which kin Artist be this guy. Why him go dey let police treat am like this. Omo school no be scam ooo."

Portable's baby mama makes accusation

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was also beating his first wife Bewaji for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng