Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama has resumed dragging the businessman and his wife over their alleged past

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she explained why she said she could never go back to the businessman while speaking about his alleged past

Fans called on Pascal Okechukwu to address the situation following what she said in the video

Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, appeared not to be satisfied with the way she dragged the businessman’s wife a few days ago.

Social media was thrown into a buzz after a video of Deangels, Cubana Chiefpriest’s wife, surfaced online in which she warned ladies to stay away from her husband. Hellen Ati also reacted to her claims in a separate video.

In her latest video shared on Instagram, the mother of two released alleged details about Cubana Chiefpriest and his wife.

According to her, the businessman’s wife was allegedly a widow before she married him. She claimed that Deangels had two children with her first husband, who reportedly died before she met Cubana Chiefpriest.

Sharing more allegations, Hellen Ati also claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest was previously married in Malaysia and allegedly had two children whom he abandoned.

Hellen Ati continues dragging Cubana Chiefpriest

In the same recording, Ati criticised Cubana Chiefpriest and alleged that he sleeps with women without using protection.

She claimed that she did not want him because he was fond of sleeping around and alleged that he does so whenever he travels outside the country. She warned about the risk of contracting diseases from such actions.

Cubana Chiefpriest's fans advise him about his alleged baby mama. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

The controversial woman also claimed that Kenyan women are not desperate to get married, adding that marriage is not viewed as an achievement by them.

Hellen Ati stated that her only demand was for Cubana Chiefpriest to take responsibility, as she claimed they have a son together.

Recall that Hellen Ati has repeatedly called out Cubana Chiefpriest over DNA issues and the care of her alleged son.

Here is Hellen Ati's Instagram video below:

Fans react to Hellen Ati's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Hellen Ati speaking about Cubana Chaifepriest and his wife. Here are comments below:

@completelami reacted:

"She was a widow??? Wow! So na single mother Pascal marry? That's good."

@pearl_amie stated:

"Information given to a one night stand woman forming girl friend, from a close friend, well done friend."

@dsugar_plus commented:

"cubana_chiefpriest the earlier you find a solution to the issue on ground with that Kenyan woman,the better for you. She is ready to bring you,your marriage, down. With all wey she dey say, she's going deeper and wider everyday."

@auntynene_blog shared:

"Dear men, this is a reminder that you people should leave your preeq in one place, stop disgracing yourself and bringing shame to your family. Happy New Year everyone."

@stanleyontop_news shared:

"New year wa go sweet na from Jan 1 you go know, Paskaallll come and do the needful."

