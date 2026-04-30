Yusuf Buhari declared candidacy for the 2027 House of Representatives election in Katsina State

Son of former President Buhari seeks APC nomination for federal constituency seat

APC endorses Yusuf as consensus candidate for Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Daura, Katsina State - Yusuf Buhari, son of the late former President Buhari, has emerged as the APC consensus candidate for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency election in 2027.

Legit.ng reports that Yusuf Buhari declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives in Katsina state under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

APC endorses Yusuf Buhari for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency election. Photo credit: @MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng