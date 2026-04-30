Breaking: Buhari’s Son Emerges As APC Consensus Candidate Ahead of 2027 Elections
- Yusuf Buhari declared candidacy for the 2027 House of Representatives election in Katsina State
- Son of former President Buhari seeks APC nomination for federal constituency seat
- APC endorses Yusuf as consensus candidate for Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua election
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Daura, Katsina State - Yusuf Buhari, son of the late former President Buhari, has emerged as the APC consensus candidate for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency election in 2027.
Legit.ng reports that Yusuf Buhari declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives in Katsina state under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.