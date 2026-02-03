A viral clip captures Senator Adams Oshiomhole enjoying the comforts of a private jet, a move that has led many to question his financial transparency

VeryDarkMan argued that simply wishing "God will punish you" on leaders is ineffective, noting that these politicians are living their best lives

The critic challenged the younger generation to demand more than just apologies, contrasting the boldness of Nigerian politicians with the accountability seen in other nations

Social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has reacted to a viral video showing Senator Adams Oshiomhole aboard a private jet with a mystery woman.

The short clip, which has continued to circulate across social media platforms, showed the former Edo State governor seated comfortably inside a private jet while giving a woman a foot massage.

Although the woman was widely assumed by some viewers to be his wife, the video itself offered no clarification, leaving room for speculation and debate.

A viral clip captures Senator Adams Oshiomhole enjoying the comforts of a private jet.

Reacting to the trending video, VeryDarkMan expressed frustration over what he described as the open display of luxury by Nigerian politicians.

In a video response shared online, the outspoken critic questioned how a serving senator could afford such an extravagant lifestyle.

He stated:

“These people no longer hide it. Before they do it behind our backs, now they do it in our faces. How much is Adams Oshiomhole earning that he’s inside a private jet?”

The critic went further to highlight the senator’s age, noting that many politicians continue to enjoy enormous wealth well into their later years without consequences.

According to him, public officials accused of corruption often outlive public outrage and remain financially comfortable.

He added:

“All those ‘God punish you’ comments don’t work. These people have carried the money and saved it for their latter days. Adams Oshiomhole in his 70s is using a private jet and taunting people who said God will punish him.”

