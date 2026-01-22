Dr. Deji Adeleke has confirmed that the family is preparing to sue Kemi Olunloyo for defamation

The billionaire accused Olunloyo of creating and managing social media accounts in the name of Anu Adeleke

Olunloyo had earlier alleged that Davido used his cousin B-Red’s phone to coordinate the secret encounter that led to the birth of the 12-year-old

The paternity dispute involving singer Davido has intensified as his father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, announced that the family is now considering legal action against controversial social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo.

Speaking at a press briefing held on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman condemned what he described as a pattern of defamation, impersonation, and deliberate misinformation targeting his son.

The controversy centres around claims that Davido fathered a 12-year-old girl named Anuoluwapo. The Adeleke family, meanwhile, maintains that the allegation has been disproved through DNA evidence.

Responding to journalists who asked whether the family planned to involve the courts, Adeleke said the situation had gone beyond online banter.

“I think we have to consider it. It is getting out of hand,” he said

The businessman accused Olunloyo of publishing what she called a DNA result, which he described as “dangerous, misleading, and defamatory.”

He added that her posts were not only false but posed potential harm to the minor and the family.

“For publishing this, we are going to consider suing her,” he said.

Adeleke further alleged that Olunloyo had been operating social media accounts in the name of the child and her mother to sustain attacks against Davido.

Olunloyo denies allegations, releases fresh claims

Shortly after the briefing, Olunloyo issued her own response, denying ever impersonating the girl or running accounts linked to the case.

She insisted that her involvement was based on information allegedly shared by Anu’s mother, Ayo.

According to her, Ayo claimed she had a direct relationship with Davido years ago, insisting that she did not sleep with multiple people at the same time—an allegation some online users had raised.

Olunloyo further alleged that Ayo told her Davido used B-Red’s phone to communicate with her before their encounter, a detail she claimed her “investigation” had supported.

The journalist maintained that she had not fabricated any information and accused the Adeleke family of attempting to silence her.

Reactions trail Davido's father's threat

Davido's alleged baby mama speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of Anu Adeleke has come forward with a detailed account of what she and her child allegedly endured in their long-running paternity dispute with the music superstar

Ayo Labinjoh, in a lengthy statement shared online, revealed that she stayed silent for years to protect her daughter’s fragile mental health.

Her daughter, Anu, had earlier cried out publicly for a DNA test, recounting how classmates bullied her for years over her claimed identity.

