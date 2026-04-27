Chioma revealed that her path first crossed with Davido’s during their university days, facilitated by a mutual friend

UK-based makeup artist Larissa London has denied claims of having a child with Davido while he was married

Larissa alleged that she and her son have been targeted with traditional charms and "juju" by anonymous trolls

Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeats star Davido, has opened up about how their love story began, offering a rare glimpse into their early relationship.

In a now-viral video, Chioma revealed that she met the singer while they were both in university, through a mutual friend.

According to her, the introduction happened casually, without any expectation that it would later blossom into one of Nigeria’s most talked-about celebrity relationships.

Chioma discloses how she met Davido amid Larissa London's accusation. Photos: Chioma Adeleke/Larissa London.

Source: Instagram

“I met Davido when I was in school through my friend. My friend used to date his friend back then, but life happened,” she said.

Chioma and Davido’s relationship has evolved over the years, from university romance to marriage in 2024.

The couple currently shares two children.

Chioma’s disclosure came amid comments from Davido’s UK-based baby mama, Larissa London, who recently addressed reports about her son with the singer.

During a question-and-answer session on Snapchat on April 26, the makeup artist clarified that she did not have a child with Davido while he was married.

According to her, their son, Dawson, was born in 2020, at a time she said the singer was single.

Larissa also claimed that the public only became aware of the child’s paternity after Davido acknowledged the boy in interviews.

She added that she had been on vacation when the revelation gained attention.

Larissa further alleged that she later became a target of online harassment.

She claimed that an unnamed individual operating fake social media accounts began attacking her and her child after she posted a video of herself dancing in a blue outfit.

The makeup artist also alleged that traditional charms were referenced in the attacks, though she did not provide further details.

Watch Chioma's video here:

Netizens react to Chioma's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Peacezogallery noted:

"Friendship that has many friendship and finally leads to a relationship… Gbewa"

@olamideonit wrote:

"Sometimes, the people we meet along the way end up becoming the most important part of our journey. "

@olamideonit shared:

"Met Davido through a friend, but life made sure to rewrite the script"

@jolly_fellow7 noted:

"osakpolo use their pikln do juju , larisssar no wan gree make flopido use her pikln renew juju"

Chioma and Davido got married in 2024. Photo: Chioma Adeleke.

Source: Instagram

Larissa London fires back at trolls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Larissa London faced a series of personal questions and criticism during a Snapchat session with followers.

She invited fans to ask questions, but many used the opportunity to question her co-parenting with Davido and her relationship with other baby mamas.

Larissa responded sharply to critics, dismissing some comments and pushing back against claims about her life.

Source: Legit.ng