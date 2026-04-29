A Nigerian 'senior boy' went viral on social media after announcing his score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

According to the young man, he had expected to score above 350 in the examination because he prepared extensively

He also used the opportunity to appreciate his teachers, the proprietress, and those who tutored him for the examination

A Nigerian student, Arolu, Michael Oluwanifemi, drew online attention after he shared his result from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

He identified himself as the 'senior boy' of Glorious Supernatural Eagle School.

UTME 2026 result of school's head boy impresses many. Photo credit: @Glorious/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

School's 'senior boy' shares UTME 2026 result

In a video posted via the TikTok account @Glorious, he stated that he scored 320 in the UTME, although he had anticipated achieving above 350 because of his extensive preparation.

He expressed gratitude to various individuals who assisted him during his studies.

He acknowledged his teachers and those who provided tuition in readiness for the test.

The brilliant student also recognised the school management for their role.

He gave special appreciation to the proprietress, mentioning her consistent support at every stage. He ended with a prayer for all of them.

According to the student, he had prepared thoroughly for the examination and expected a higher mark than he received.

Despite scoring 320 rather than above 350, he regarded the outcome as successful.

In his words:

"Hello everyone. I am Arolu Michael Oluwanifemi, the senior boy of Glorious supernatural eagle school. I want to use this medium to appreciate God for my success in my UTME exam. I had a score of 320 although I was expecting to score above 350 because I actually prepared a lot. I also want to use this medium to appreciate my teachers, those who tutored us for the exam as well as the school management and most especially our proprietress who stood by us every moment. I pray God be with them in Jesus name."

School's head boy goes viral after sharing his UTME result. Photo credit: @MySchool.

Source: UGC

Reactions as 'senior boy' shares his result

After the post appeared on TikTok, it gained attention among social media users.

People reacted to his announcement and to the way he credited his educators and the school leadership.

@mary4 said:

"Congratulations to you my dear, more success upliftment ijn."

@Gbemisola Olaleye asked:

"What of your parents ehn?"

@Azeeza said:

"Congratulations."

@Opeyemi Joshua said:

"Soar high in Jesus name."

@Adeniji samson said:

"Congratulations the school is proud of you. Higher Higher in Jesus name."

@Triple A store said:

"Congratulations."

@BABS commented:

"Congratulations."

@Oluwatomisin70 said:

"Fuoye is my first choice, and I want to study business administration. My jamb score is 168."

@Ľøņėř said:

"Bro pls am processing Economics in fuoye pls how can I get to know the cutoff mark."

@Lichi said:

"Abeg which federal university fit accept person with 216 in nursing asking for my friend."

@Adedoyin said:

"I scored 210 and wanna study history and international studies in LASU,should I change course or it’s okay tho the cutoff mark is 195."

See the post below:

Lady in tears over JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young girl burst into tears after writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for the fifth time.

In a video, she cried uncontrollably over her unsatisfactory result, especially the score that she got in Physics.

Source: Legit.ng