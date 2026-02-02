Yeni Kuti described the comparison between Fela and current artists as wrong, insisting that a 29-year-old legacy cannot be equated

She told thriving artists to stop comparing themselves to a man who has been gone for nearly three decades, urging them to stick to peer-to-peer rivalries

Her comments followed Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s groundbreaking recognition as the first African artist to receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Yeni Kuti, daughter of the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has weighed in on the growing culture of comparing her father to contemporary music stars.

She made it clear she believes such debates are misplaced and unfair.

Speaking during an interview with ARISE News on Monday, Yeni questioned why artists and fans continue to drag a cultural icon into modern-day rivalry conversations, nearly three decades after his death.

Her comment came after the public spat between Seun Kuti and Wizkid.

Yeni described Fela as a legend whose work has already stood the test of time, insisting that his continued relevance long after his passing speaks louder than any online comparison.

Yeni Kuti urged musicians to focus on measuring themselves against their peers rather than invoking legends whose eras, struggles and impact were entirely different.

She stated:

“Don’t compare chalk and cheese. Fela is a legend. Give him his flowers. He’s done his own if you are still talking about him 29 years after his death.”

Yeni went further, suggesting that comparing living artists to someone who died nearly 30 years ago does little to elevate anyone involved.

“You are comparing yourself to someone who has been gone 29 years. It’s not a good thing,” she said.

She added that meaningful conversations should centre on present-day creativity, influence and competition.

According to her, peer-to-peer comparisons are healthier and more honest reflections of today’s music scene, rather than attempts to rewrite or borrow from history.

The Afrobeat legend recently became the first African artist to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The honour was bestowed at the 2026 Special Merit Awards held in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 31, on the eve of the main Grammy ceremony.

Watch the X video here:

Reactions trail Yeni Kuti's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@markfish99 stated:

"Nonsense talk. People still compare Chris Brown to Michael Jackson and I don't see his family crying all over the place. Nigerians are too arrogant and foolish"

@famesh2002 commented:

"When I said Femi and Yeni were in support of their brother cursing and abusing other people just because they believe their stan is bigger than Fela, I was thought drunk.... Piece all their statements together..."

@jossynnabs stated:

"Is fela a musician, he’ll be compared to other musicians, is he a legend yes will people ever surpass him big Yes, whatever he did musically others have fine tuned and must be given their flowers, you guys can’t gate keep greatness people have surpassed him musically and people will still come that will also dust wizkid and the likes too"

Tinubu praises Fela Kuti after Grammy award

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has paid a glowing tribute to Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti following his historic recognition by the Recording Academy of America.

The president’s message came on Sunday after Fela was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African to receive the prestigious honour.

The award was presented at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, nearly three decades after the music icon’s death in 1997.

