Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, have been caught up in a new drama involving her ex-husband, Obasi

In a viral video, Obasi made bold claims about threats to his life over his demand for his children

He mentioned three individuals, including Yul and Judy, in his bold allegations, sparking reactions from Nigerians

Actress Judy Austin’s ex-husband, Mr Obasi Emmanuel, has raised alarm over alleged threats to his life in a new video that has gone viral online.

Obasi, who has in the past taunted Yul and Judy, accused three individuals, including the Nollywood couple, of being behind the danger he claimed to be facing.

Speaking in the video, Judy's ex-husband cried out to the public, saying his life was “in danger”. He alleged that he had been receiving threats from unknown persons.

According to the message, he claimed he had done nothing wrong except marrying someone and sending her to school, which he described as his only “offence”.

He claimed that whenever he tried to see his children, he was met with threats. He added that if anything happened to him, three people should be held responsible. He listed them as Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, and Augusta Umuora.

“I want to bring it to the notice of the world. If anything happens to me, these are the people that should be held responsible,” he said.

He also demanded the return of his children, saying, “My demand is for my children. Bring back my children”.

As of the time this report was published, none of those mentioned in the video have publicly responded to Obasi's allegations.

The video of Judy Austin's ex-husband crying out to Nigerians is below:

Comments as Judy Austin's ex-husband cries out:

The video has since sparked reactions, with some netizens advising Obasi to involve the police, while others urged him to move on.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Edith Nkiruka Otubo

Kindly go to a nearby police station and make an official statement with the numbers calling you so far, and if any messages sent to you, document it too as evidence. Don’t just hope on social media rant alone. Take legal action with evidence as your backup."

Ben-Zion RS commented:

"Mr Obasi please register this with a police station."

Tochi Anunobi said:

"Hold the evidence of of the threat....so that they can check the person details."

Adwoa Nkansah Ridley wrote:

"your life is not in danger . You are a liar and looser. You think you are important to those you mentioned ? The name is Augusta not )g)sta."

Tamunamirabelake Tamunamirabelake said:

"Forget Abt them n focus on those u hv if d don't wt to gv you.Heavens will bear u witness that u fought for them."

