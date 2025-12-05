Emma Culligan and the small digital trail she never meant to leave

Emma Culligan is a Japanese-Canadian archaeologist, engineer, metallurgist, and reality TV star. She rose to fame after joining the History Channel's reality TV series The Curse of Oak Island. Since then, many people have been curious to know more about her personal life.

Emma Culligan at MoMA, The Museum of Modern Art (L), and posing at St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador (R). Photo: @emma_anastazi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Emma Culligan was born and partly raised in Japan .

. She is of mixed ethnicity with Japanese roots.

with Japanese roots. The archaeologist attended Dalhousie University and Memorial University of Newfoundland .

and . Emma joined The Curse of Oak Island in 2022.

Profile summary

Real name Emma Culligan Nickname Emma Anastazi Gender Female Place of birth Japan Current residence Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, Canada Nationality Japanese-Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Shirley Hardin Siblings 2 University Dalhousie University, Memorial University of Newfoundland Profession Archaeologist, engineer, metallurgist, reality TV star

Emma Culligan's biography

Emma Culligan was born and raised in Japan. She is a Japanese-Canadian national of mixed ethnicity with Japanese heritage.

Emma revealed on Beyond Podcast that her first language was Japanese, and she learned English at the age of 15. Emma Culligan's mother is Shirley Hardin. She grew up with two younger siblings: a brother and a sister.

Top-5 facts about Emma Culligan. Photo: @emma_anastazi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Emma Culligan joined Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where she pursued a degree in engineering. She later joined Memorial University of Newfoundland, where she earned degrees in Civil Engineering and Archaeology.

Why is Emma Culligan famous?

Emma Culligan is an archaeologist, engineer, metallurgist, and reality TV star. She is famous for her role in the History Channel's reality show The Curse of Oak Island alongside brothers Rick and Marty Lagina.

Emma joined the reality show Season 10 in 2022, having initially applied for a personal assistant role. She handed her CV to Laird Niven, who was impressed by her qualifications as an archaeologist.

Emma Culligan posing outdoors at Halifax, Nova Scotia on 21 June 2021. Photo: @emma_anastazi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laird Niven offered her a job two years later. Emma revealed that she initially thought the job offer email was spam. She stated:

It was kind of a fluke, to be honest. I thought it was spam mail. It's like, 'Hi, I have a job for you working on Oak Island,' but, like, free equipment that you would never see in one university lab. This can't be real.

Culligan has showcased her expertise on the show and the potential of Oak Island's hidden treasures. The reality TV star discovered gold on a piece of wood.

Before joining The Curse of Oak Island, Emma worked as a research assistant in the archaeology department at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Who is Emma Culligan's husband?

Emma Culligan posing on the bridge in New York City on 7 December 2019. Photo: @emma_anastazi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emma Culligan keeps her personal and love life private. It is not known if she is married or who her husband is, as she hasn't shared the information publicly, despite posting other things on social media.

FAQs

Who is Emma Culligan? She is an archaeologist, an engineer, a metallurgist, and a reality TV star from Canada. What is Emma Culligan's age? Emma's age is unknown, as her birth details are not public. Is Emma Culligan married? There is no information available to indicate whether Emma is married or not. How much does Emma Culligan make? Although her exact salary is unknown, according to Talent.com, as a Canadian archaeologist and metallurgist, her salary could be around $71,799 to $97,750 per year. How much is Emma Culligan worth? The civil engineer has kept her life private, and there is no information about her net worth. What degrees do Emma Culligan have? She studied Civil Engineering, Archaeology, and Metallurgy at Memorial University of Newfoundland. How tall is Emma Culligan? The Japanese-Canadian archaeologist stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Emma Culligan's career success on The Curse of Oak Island is a testament to her hard work and dedication. The Canadian archaeologist, engineer, and metallurgist, was born and raised in Japan but now resides in Canada.

