Wizkid shared a cryptic post on his social media page that sparked reactions among Nigerians amid his clash with Seun Kuti

The Afrobeats star and Fela’s son have been trading words since fans compared Wizkid to the late legend

Fans had mixed feelings about Wizkid's latest message, with some supporting him and others urging him to apologise

Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reignited his ongoing clash with Seun Kuti by sharing a cryptic post on X.

The message, posted on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, came in the middle of their heated online exchanges that have kept fans divided across social media.

Although he did not mention any names in his new post, the timing and wording made many interpret it as a direct swipe at Seun Kuti.

In the X post, Wizkid appeared to dismiss the idea of continuing his back-and-forth with Seun and the Kuti family.

He suggested that engaging further would be pointless, using imagery that painted his opponent in a negative light.

The statement also carried a motivational edge, urging his followers to focus on their goals in the new year.

By combining shade with encouragement, Wizkid managed to keep the feud alive while speaking to his wider audience.

He wrote:

“Never go back and forth with a pig that lives in the mud. 2026 get yours!”

Back-and-forth exchanges between Wizkid and Seun Kuti

Legit.ng recalls that the feud between Wizkid and Seun Kuti began earlier in January after Seun rejected comparisons between Wizkid and his father, Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

Seun argued that Fela’s legacy was built on activism and cultural leadership, not just music success, and warned Wizkid’s fanbase against dragging Fela’s name into hype.

Seun repeatedly dragged Wizkid's fanbase, FC, in multiple videos he released online, including live sessions.

After days of dragging him, Wizkid responded with sharp remarks, stating that he is bigger than Fela, and mocking Seun in several posts.

Seun fired back, accusing Wizkid of chasing clout with his Fela tattoo.

Since then, both sides have traded personal insults, turning what started as a debate about legacy into a heated rivalry.

Wizkid’s latest cryptic post adds another layer to the dispute, showing that the tension between the Afrobeats icon and Fela’s son remains unresolved.

Check out Wizkid's post below:

Netizens react to Wizkid's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@shang44446 said:

"Seun is not doing bad, he has a mansion, wizkid nor dey feed anybody for Nigeria, so make rest,use money take care of ur poor father 😂"

@invincible_dinero commented:

"Wizkid global impact and achievements speak for themselves. Comparing legends is subjective, but his numbers and awards put him in a league of his own. Fela nah legend but Wizkid breaking new ground"

@Salih9t6 wrote:

"2026 take your life serious. Don't go back and forth with people that you're above. Thank you Prof. Ibrahim Big Wiz"

@voiceofabayomi reacted:

"Big wiz, I'm going to implore you to let love lead …there's so many people that love you, don't focus your energy on the negative energy…loke loke lagbara sati 🦅"

@perrygoodmusic opined:

"Please consider making a public apology video to Nigerians for disrespecting the one and only Fela Anikulapo-Kuti."

@iamtolufx said:

"When your life is built on purpose, you stop explaining yourself to noise, Not every voice deserves a response. Growth teaches restraint."

Daddy Freeze lectures Seun Kuti

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze weighed into the Wizkid and Seun Kuti feud, warning that the exchanges could drag Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s legacy into controversy.

He made the remarks during an Instagram live session on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, emphasising that Fela’s cultural impact belongs to all Nigerians, not just his family.

Daddy Freeze expressed affection for Seun but cautioned him against actions that could invite insults toward Fela, saying such outcomes were unacceptable and harmful to the legend’s image.

