15 famous people with Klinefelter syndrome you would never have guessed

Klinefelter syndrome, also known as 47,XXY syndrome, is a genetic condition that occurs when males are born with an extra X chromosome. This condition does not cause any noticeable symptoms early in childhood and is mainly diagnosed in adulthood. Here are famous people with Klinefelter syndrome who have proven that the condition does not define their success.

Klinefelter syndrome manifests a range of symptoms and may result in having wider hips, less facial and body hair, fewer muscles, and developmental delays, including speech and language difficulties during childhood. However, Klinefelter syndrome is easily manageable with appropriate medical care and support.

Famous people with Klinefelter syndrome

According to a Medscape journal, approximately 1 in 500 to 600 males is born with an extra X chromosome, resulting in Klinefelter syndrome.

Can women suffer from Klinefelter syndrome? The National Institute of Health (NIH) has reported a few cases of variations of this syndrome.

Check out these famous people with Klinefelter syndrome who have achieved remarkable success despite facing unique challenges posed by their condition.

1. Lili Elbe

Full name: Lili Ilse Elvenes

Lili Ilse Elvenes Date of birth: 28 December 1882

28 December 1882 Age: 48 years old at the time of death

48 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Vejle, Denmark

Vejle, Denmark Profession: Painter

Lili Ilse Elvenes is among the famous individuals with Klinefelter syndrome. She was born on 28 December 1882 in Vejle, Denmark. Her birth name was Einar Magnus Andreas Wegener, but she later changed it to Lili Elbe in 1931 after undergoing sex transition surgery. She was a prominent Danish painter. Unfortunately, she passed away in 1931 while undergoing a uterus implant.

2. Tom Cruise

Full name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Date of birth: 3 July 1962

3 July 1962 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, United States

Syracuse, New York, United States Profession: Actor, producer

Tom Cruise is among the famous males with Klinefelter syndrome. He is a renowned American actor and producer born on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, United States. Tom Cruise has been featured in films like Top Gun (1986), The Last Samurai (2003), Minority Report (2002), and Jerry Maguire (1996).

3. Michael Phelps

Full name: Michael Fred Phelps II

Michael Fred Phelps II Date of birth: 30 June 1985

30 June 1985 Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)

38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Baltimore, Maryland, United States Profession: Retired competitive swimmer

Michael Phelps is a retired American swimmer. He was born on 30 June 1985 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Michael is the most decorated Olympian of all time, winning 28 medals, including 23 Olympic gold medals, throughout his career.

4. George Washington

Full name: George Washington

George Washington Date of birth: 22 February 1732

22 February 1732 Age: 67 years old at the time of death

67 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Westmoreland County, Virginia, United States

Westmoreland County, Virginia, United States Profession: First President of the United States

George Washington was a Founding Father of the United States. He was born on 22 February 1732 in Westmoreland County, Virginia, United States. He served as the President of the United States from 1789 to 1797.

5. Jamie Lee Curtis

Full name: Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis Date of birth: 22 November 1958

22 November 1958 Age: 65 years old (as of 2024)

65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States

Santa Monica, California, United States Profession: Actress, author, and activist

Jamie Lee Curtis is among the renowned celebrities who have Klinefelter syndrome. She is an actress and author born on 22 November 1958 in Santa Monica, California, United States. Jamie is known for her roles in iconic films such as Halloween, Everything Everywhere All at Once, True Lies and Archer.

6. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Full name: Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. Date of birth: 24 February 1977

24 February 1977 Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)

47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States

Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States Profession: Retired professional boxer

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a retired American professional boxer. She was born on 24 February 1977 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States. He is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, boasting an undefeated record throughout his career and winning multiple world titles in various weight classes.

7. Richard Branson

Full name: Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson

Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson Date of birth: 18 July 1950

18 July 1950 Age: 73 years old (as of 2024)

73 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Blackheath, London, England

Blackheath, London, England Profession: Entrepreneur

Richard Branson is among the celebrities who have Klinefelter syndrome. Born Richard Charles Nicholas Branson, he is a British entrepreneur and philanthropist from Blackheath, London, England. The entrepreneur heads the British multinational venture capital conglomerate Virgin Group Ltd.

8. Caster Semenya

Full name: Mokgadi Caster Semenya

Mokgadi Caster Semenya Date of birth: 7 January 1991

7 January 1991 Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)

33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ga-Masehlong, Limpopo, South Africa

Ga-Masehlong, Limpopo, South Africa Profession: Middle-distance runner

Caster Semenya is a South African middle-distance runner believed to have Klinefelter syndrome. She is an Olympic gold medalist known for dominating 800-meter events. The athlete has not been allowed to compete in distances from 400 metres to one mile (1,609 metres) since 2019 due to her high testosterone level, which gives her an upper hand in the sport.

9. Janet Mock

Full name: Janet Mock

Janet Mock Date of birth: 10 March 1983

10 March 1983 Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)

41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Profession: Author, activist, and TV host

Janet Mock is an American writer, director, producer, and transgender rights activist. She was born Charles on 10 March 1983, in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. At 18, she underwent a sex reassignment procedure. She has produced several films, including Pose, Monster, Hollywood, and The Trans List.

10. Tony Robbins

Full name: Anthony Jay Robbins

Anthony Jay Robbins Date of birth: 29 February 1960

29 February 1960 Age: 64 years old (as of 2024)

64 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: North Hollywood, California, United States

North Hollywood, California, United States Profession: Author, entrepreneur, motivational speaker

Tony Robbins is an American author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. He was born on 29 February 1960 in North Hollywood, California, United States. The author was diagnosed with Klinefelter syndrome as a teenager.

11. Veronique Francoise Caroline Renard

Full name: Veronique Francoise Caroline Renard

Veronique Francoise Caroline Renard Date of birth: 26 May 1965

26 May 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of May 2024)

59 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Netherlands

Netherlands Profession: Author, visual artist

Véronique Françoise Caroline Renard is one of the famous people with Klinefelter syndrome. She is an author and visual artist. The Dutch author was born on 26 May 1965 in the Netherlands. Véronique is the daughter of Annie Garda Van Unen and Wilhelmus (Wim) Gerardus Renard.

12. Renée Richards

Full name: Renée Richards

Renée Richards Date of birth: 19 August 1934

19 August 1934 Age: 90 years old (as of 2024)

90 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Retired tennis player, ophthalmologist, transgender rights activist

Renée Richards is a retired American ophthalmologist and former professional tennis player. She gained prominence for her legal battle to compete as a woman in professional tennis after undergoing gender confirmation surgery.

13. Lauren Forster

Full name: Lauren Forster

Lauren Forster Date of birth: 4 December 1957

4 December 1957 Age: years old (as of 2024)

years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Profession: Supermodel

Lauren Forster is a famous supermodel with Klinefelter syndrome. She was born on 4 December 1957 and raised in Durban, South Africa. At the age of 9, she realised that her sexual identity did not match her gender and decided to change her name to Lauren Shipton in 1974.

14. Caroline Cossey

Full name: Caroline Cossey (formerly Barry Kenneth Cossey)

Caroline Cossey (formerly Barry Kenneth Cossey) Date of birth: 31 August 1954

31 August 1954 Age: 70 years old (as of 2024)

70 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brooke, Norfolk, England

Brooke, Norfolk, England Profession: Model, actress

Caroline Cossey, also known as Tula, is an English model. She was born on 31 August 1954 in Brooke, Norfolk, England. The model was assigned male at birth under the name Barry Kenneth Cossey. Caroline was officially diagnosed with Klinefelter syndrome at the age of 17.

15. Charles Barkley

Full name: Charles Wade Barkley

Charles Wade Barkley Date of birth: 20 February 1963

20 February 1963 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Leeds, Alabama, United States

Leeds, Alabama, United States Profession: Former professional basketball player

Charles Barkley is a retired American professional basketball player and television sports analyst. He was born on 20 February 1963 in Leeds, Alabama, United States. Charles was diagnosed with Klinefelter syndrome as a child.

What celebrities have Klinefelter syndrome?

Some famous celebrities with Klinefelter syndrome include Tom Cruise, Caster Semenya, George Washington, Michael Phelps, and Lili Elbe.

What are Klinefelter syndrome symptoms?

Some of the Klinefelter syndrome symptoms are highlighted below.

Babies may have weak muscles, slow motor development and a delay in speaking.

Longer legs, shorter torso and broader hips compared with other boys.

After puberty, less muscle and facial and body hair compared with other teens.

Tendency to be shy and sensitive.

Difficulty expressing thoughts and feelings or socialising.

Problems with reading, writing, spelling or math.

Less muscular compared with other men.

These famous people with Klinefelter syndrome have achieved remarkable success despite facing unique challenges posed by their condition. Their stories have proven that adversity can be overcome with determination and resilience.

