The president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has sent a fresh message to all Muslims across Nigeria concerning the new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH

The sighting of the new moon will mark the end of Ramadan 1447 AH and the beginning of Shawwal, which signals the celebration of Eid al-Fitr by Muslims worldwide

Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, said the moon marking the beginning of Shawwal has not been sighted in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Sokoto, Sokoto State - Nigeria announced on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, that Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted.

Vanguard reported that Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the announcement.

Nigeria, through the Sultan of Sokoto, confirms Eid al-Fitr 2026 for Friday, March 20. Photo credit: Gaskiya Cast

Source: Facebook

Eid al-Fitr 2026 confirmed

Additionally, Umar Jubril Simwal, a prominent member of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), confirmed on Wednesday evening that the Sultan has declared Friday, March 20, as the first day of Shawwal.

Simwal wrote on his verified X page:

"No reports of positive sightings were received at the Sultan’s palace; His Eminence has declared Friday, 20th March, as the first day of Shawwal."

Sultan declares Eid al-Fitr

Similarly, a statement from the media team of the Sultan of Sokoto, obtained by Legit.ng, noted that the religious leader declared Friday, March 20, 2026, as Eid al-Fitr.

The leader of Muslims in Nigeria announced that the Shawwal 1447AH crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH.

The statement reads:

"In accordance with Islamic injunctions as derived from the Qur’an and Hadith, when the new moon is not sighted on the 29th day of the lunar month, Muslims are required to complete 30 days of fasting before celebrating Eid.

"Consequently, Thursday, March 19, 2026, will be observed as the 30th day of Ramadan."

It added:

"His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has accepted the report (of the moon-sighting committees across the country) and accordingly declared Friday, 30th March, 2926 as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH. (Day of Eid-El-Fitri).”

The Sultan felicitated with the Nigerian Muslim community on the successful completion of Ramadan and urged continued prayers for peace, unity, and development in Nigeria. He also prayed that God accept the acts of worship.

Legit.ng reports that Eid al-Fitr is a significant Islamic holiday that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims. Typically, the holiday is celebrated with large gatherings for prayers, often taking place in outdoor prayer fields.

Read more on Eid-al-Fitr:

Nigerians react to Saudi Eid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia confirmed on Wednesday, March 18, that Eid al-Fitr will be on Friday, March 20, since the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted.

Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) swiftly reacted to Saudi Arabia's announcement.

Source: Legit.ng