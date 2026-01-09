Popular TikTok streamer Peller publicly apologised to a lady he clashed with at a Lagos eatery, expressing regret for his reaction after facing widespread criticism online

The confrontation occurred on January 6 when Peller stated that the lady called him an illiterate, which led to him insulting her and her family in a recorded video

Social media reactions were mixed, with some supporting the apology and others insisting it was unnecessary or insufficient

Popular TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has publicly apologised to a lady he confronted at a Lagos restaurant after a heated clash that drew widespread criticism.

The apology came on January 9, 2026, three days after the incident, as Peller admitted his reaction was out of character and expressed regret for his behaviour.

TikTok streamer Peller apologises to a lady following a heated clash at a Lagos eatery.

Legit.ng reported that the clash happened on January 6 while Peller was ordering food. Peller claimed the lady complained that he was being too noisy and allegedly called him illiterate.

The TikToker reacted angrily in a recorded video, hurling insults at her, questioning her education, and even targeting her family. He went as far as calling her a “prostitute” and vowed to return to school to avoid such insults.

The lady, later identified as Noma Odigwe, disputed Peller’s account in an Instagram post. She said she never called him illiterate or irritating but simply moved away because of the noise, which triggered his outburst.

Odigwe described the episode as her “most bizarre encounter” and noted that eyewitnesses had urged her to ignore him. She accused Peller of fabricating statements about her.

Peller finally issues an apology to lady after restaurant clash, admitting that his reaction was wrong.

In his apology video, Peller addressed the lady as “princess” and explained that he was caught off guard by criticism in person, unlike the online hate he is used to. He admitted that his response was uncharacteristic and apologised sincerely.

While making his statement, he clarified that the encounter happened off-stream and that the lady had remarked about his loudness, suggesting he would be even louder during his livestreams.

He said:

said"That girl that I met in that food place that we exchanged some words... I'm so sorry. I am very sorry... God no shame you."

Following the incident, media personality Solomon Buchi condemned Peller’s behaviour, describing it as harassment and saying it showed “stupidity and illiteracy given a platform.”

Other Nigerians argued that both parties were at fault, with some defending Peller for reacting to provocation, while critics insisted his actions only proved the lady’s point.

Nigerians react to Peller's apology

@ty_autos said:

"Now I am pissed with him ,u don't apologise to people that provoke u when u did not provoke them first ,try to be yourself and know that everyone can't be happy with u."

@Ounjemiladan commented:

"He shouldn't have apologised to the lady who provoked him at the restaurant, peller dey move mad these days."

@DrDanny2030 wrote:

"He's learnt that any small mistake his makes again, he'd become irrelevant just like thatt . Life is mary go round."

@HuncleVick opined:

"You want to know the truth, the said lady never lied. I saw the video, and I can honestly say the boy is a young brute who lacks manners."

@Franko_Nero2010 reacted:

"Apologies can NEVER solve the problem , he dare not try it with me or my relative."

@ayomideooseni said:

"Peller look really stupid to me, and I can't understand why all the adult around him feel comfortable with that."

Peller announces university plans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat announced plans to attend university to study arts due to his poor English skills.

During a live stream with colleague Enzo, he expressed regret over not being able to communicate with American stars like DDG and iShowSpeed.

Peller stated, "I can't see myself meeting DDG and Speed because how would I communicate with them? My English is very bad. I'm going to the university soon to study the arts."

