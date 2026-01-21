Seun Kuti has accused Wizkid of hypocrisy for bearing a tattoo of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti while allegedly disrespecting the Afrobeat legend's legacy through his actions and words

Seun called the singer the biggest clout chaser, claiming the superstar's ambition is to replace Fela rather than honour him

Fans have reacted strongly to Seun's claims, with some defending Wizkid's promotion of Fela's legacy and others questioning Seun's actions

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has slammed superstar Wizkid, calling him the biggest clout chaser in the world and warning him to remove the tattoo of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti from his body if he cannot respect the late legend’s legacy.

The son of the Afrobeat pioneer made the statement while addressing Wizkid’s attitude towards Fela in a video circulating on social media amid their ongoing exchanges.

He accused the superstar of hypocrisy, saying it is wrong to carry Fela’s image on his skin while allowing his fans to insult the icon online.

Seun said Wizkid’s tribute is not genuine and demanded that he cut off the hand bearing the tattoo if he cannot truly honour Fela.

According to Seun, Wizkid’s ambition goes beyond inspiration and looks like an attempt to replace Fela in the hearts of fans.

He described this as a dangerous move that could weaken the Afrobeat legacy.

He emphasised that Wizkid’s actions show disrespect and warned that such behaviour would gradually destroy what Fela built.

Seun also accused Wizkid of chasing fame at all costs, saying his lifestyle and public posts expose contradictions in his character.

He said that the tattoo is a childish method of gaining attention and does not match Wizkid’s actions. For him, Wizkid’s fans dragging Fela online while their idol carries his tattoo is proof of insincerity.

“What you have is not enough unless other people cannot have it. All the cars, women, houses, and fame will never be enough because someone else has something. Wizkid is the biggest clout chaser in the world. You cannot claim to love Fela while your fans insult him. That tattoo is an infiltrator, a childish way to enter and destroy from the inside."

Watch Seun Kuti's video below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Tipsy4000 said:

"Omo if you Dey listen to this you crash out ehn you go laugh tire. This you no get sense I swear. The more I deh always think say people wise na always then them dey fall my hand omo!!!!"

@oluofthesouth commented:

"Point of correction, big wiz ain't beefing fela, he is beefing seun.... You Don dey run your mouth since coke since like fool, dey find relevance... Them Don get your time now, you dey hide behind your papa name again. Small boy..."

@DaSTReet5 wrote:

"I love how Wizkid boasts that he's bigger than Fela Kuti, the legendary activist who used his music to fight for the oppressed. As the new 'Fela of today,' I invite him to join our upcoming protest against the demolitions destroying homes in Makoko."

@juicylyon reacted:

"Bros, celebrate d living make d dead rest nah. Fela na Baba Na fada of all, but him don go make Wiz use him time anoda person stil dey come nah."

@dele003 opined:

"Someone who is already a living legend, and this yeye boy still dey talk say Wizkid will never use him papa name big in life. It was Wizkid that was even promoting Fela more than this mumu boy called Seun."

@ebonyprince701 said:

"Based on my search of public statements, interviews, and social media, there's no evidence that Wizkid has ever made negative comments about Fela Kuti or his legacy prior to Seun Kuti's recent remarks."

Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye reconcile

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye, known as Mr P from P-Square, had ended their long-standing feud.

The dispute began during the 2023 elections when the Afrobeat singer called Labour Party candidate Peter Obi an opportunist.

This prompted Okoye to question Kuti's relevance and achievements, escalating into an online conflict of nearly three years.

