VeryDarkMan claims influential people offered him "any amount" of money to stop exposing Harrison Gwamnishu's alleged fraudulent rescue operations

The activist gave Gwamnishu an ultimatum, demanding a public confession about the kidnapping cases he posted as successes on social media

Social media users react as VDM gives a warning that more evidence would be released if no confession comes

Prominent social media activist Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, has claimed that he rejected offers to stop exposing human rights advocate Harrison Gwamnishu, giving him a 2-hour deadline to confess to alleged fraud in kidnapping rescue operations.

VDM revealed in a video posted on his Instagram page that he received numerous calls from influential figures offering him "any amount" of money to cease exposing Gwamnishu.

The activist said people have called everyone around him, pleading that he should stop talking about Gwamnishu and let everything go.

VeryDarkMan stated that despite the pressure and financial offers, he would only back down if Gwamnishu publicly admits wrongdoing.

He specifically demanded a confession about the kidnappings that Gwamnishu has publicised as successes on his social media page.

The activist said:

"I'm giving Harisson Gwamnishu an extra 2 hours to confess. Especially in the area of those kidnappings that he's posting on his page. That's making everybody say, oh, Harisson is working and all that. Let Nigerians know the truth about everything that you post on your page."

VDM warned that without a confession, he would release more evidence himself.

"I don't want to be the one to open your yansh. Confess."

VeryDarkMan also urged police and military personnel who collaborated with Gwamnishu on rescue operations to come forward with the truth.

He expressed surprise that none of the security officials have publicly defended Gwamnishu or confirmed his rescue claims. The activist said he expected to see videos from these officers within the 2-hour timeframe, vouching for Gwamnishu's authenticity.

The escalation comes weeks after Gwamnishu's arrest in mid-December 2025 by the Delta State Police on charges of diverting over ₦5 million in ransom funds from a kidnapped couple's case in Edo State.

Gwamnishu, founder of Behind Bars Initiative, was granted bail and later denied being formally arrested, claiming he reported voluntarily.

In a public apology issued over the weekend, Gwamnishu admitted to mishandling resources and apologised to those affected by his actions in advocacy work.

Watch VDM's video below:

Netizens react to VDM's ultimatum

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mr_chiboi said:

"VDM turned down bribe money while Harrison hides behind a weak apology? Fake saviors hate real accountability. Keep exposing, king. No settlement."

@nightprogram_ commented:

"Harrison is not just a good person. He's still giving VDM a condition at which he'll right his wrongs when someone's husband is in the kidnappers den at they are planning to sell off his properties. That guy is terrible."

@LilyjoeBae wrote:

"Ahhhh. Calling and offering money??? This is shocking oo, when will this come to an end??"

@whaooooo.artw reacted:

"Make those people sef tell Harrison to go confess na. Abi Dem dey do the business together?"

@bheenhia opined:

"What to they even mean by he should cease fire? So they/he can continue to scam innocent citizens who believed in him? What about those who donates their hard-earned money for good cause but they didn't see the result?"

@maxwellsly8 said:

"Either Harrison confesses or he allowed himself to be exposed by VDM. I noticed na still the same result we go get."

