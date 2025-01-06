The drama between celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama Helen has continued to make the news

In an interview with content creator Lucky Udu, she shared how she got involved with Cubana Chiefpriest and how he later blocked her online

She claimed that she was not lying and the barman is the father of her child, she also spoke about how actress Tonto Dikeh helped her

Helen, the Kenyan alleged baby mama of Nigerian celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has revealed how she got involved with him.

She opened up to content creator Lucky Udu during an interview and she shared how she got to Nigeria in April 2022 for a wedding and she met the celebrity barman at a restaurant in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares how he impregnated her at a hotel in Lagos. Image credit: @cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

She said both of them conversed and exchanged contacts before she went to her apartment. The second day, Helen said Cubana Chiefpriest called her. She met him at Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos and they had a drink.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby-mama spills more details

According to Helen, she did not know that Cubana Chiefpriest was a public figure in Nigeria, neither did she know that he was married. Both of them did some bedroom activities and two weeks later, she felt sick and was vomiting. After she did some tests, she found out that she was pregnant.

She said she had to do some inquiries and discovered that the celebrity barman was married with two children. Helen revealed that she did not want to keep the baby because she was already a single mum of one son. However, Cubana Chiefpriest encouraged her to keep it and promised he would take care of her. He also asked her to go back to Kenya.

Helen returned to Kenya in June 2022 and two weeks after, she said Cubana Chiefpriest blocked her on the phone after he had sent her some money. However, he did not send her money to take out the pregnancy.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby-mama thanks Burna Boy

After he refused to support her and her child, she decided to go public to seek for help. She thanked Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh for giving her N1 million when she initially said that she has a child for the celebrity barman.

The mother of two also appreciated singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and noted that he should not stop doing his good works.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Cubana-Chiefpriest alleged babymama speaks up

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest alleged baby mama's revelations below:

@prettytyraleo:

"This baby is also a carbon copy of his mom."

@bigrichieray:

"She's telling the truth. Resemblance na water."

@rep_fitness:

"She should show proof of their conversations, at least they texted each other, and she made a statement saying she texted him that she was pregnant, give us something to hold, no be to dey talk, talk no be evidence."

@official_skyjay:

"Use your head. CP na traditional man. Dem no dey pay to comot belle directly. All the money wey him dey give you, na you for use ur head comot the belle on your own. No be until he tag am abortn money."

Lucky Udu finds Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged babymama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians were happy to see that Lucky Udu had finally found Hellen, the lady who claims to have a two-year-old child for Cubana Chiefpriest.

Recall that the Kenyan lady cried out over her poor living conditions and asked for help from Nigerians.

After Burna Boy offered to help, Lucky Udu successfully connected with Hellen, and she was seen smiling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng