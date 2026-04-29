50 Cent was scheduled for a massive concert in Port Harcourt on the same day Pastor Ibiyeomie’s church had slated a major crusade

Challenging the influence of secular entertainment, the cleric staked his divine calling on the outcome

Despite reaching Lagos, the American superstar reportedly encountered unforeseen issues that forced him to abort the trip and return to the United States

A resurfaced video of Salvation Ministries founder, David Ibiyeomie, recounting an old encounter involving American rapper 50 Cent has stirred fresh conversation online.

The cleric detailed how a planned concert nearly clashed with his church programme in Port Harcourt.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie says 50 Cent's planned concert nearly clashed with his church programme in Port Harcourt. Photos: David Ibiyeomie/50 Cent.

Source: Instagram

In the clip circulating widely on social media, Ibiyeomie narrated that at the peak of the rapper’s fame, he learned that the global music star was scheduled to perform in the Rivers State capital on the same day his ministry had organised a crusade.

According to him, the development placed him in a difficult position, as many young believers were already excited about the anticipated concert.

The cleric said he addressed the situation head-on, making a bold statement before members of his congregation.

“When 50 Cent was at his peak, he was to come to Port Harcourt for a musical jam. And the same day, we were to hold a crusade. I said, if 50 Cent should come and you believers go there… if he comes, I will not come,” he recounted.

Ibiyeomie added that he went further by tying his declaration to his calling, insisting that the concert’s success on that day would question his divine mandate.

“I said if 50 Cent comes to perform, then God did not call me,” he said.

The preacher went on to narrate that the situation later took an unexpected turn.

He claimed that the rapper arrived in Lagos but could not continue his trip to Port Harcourt due to issues that disrupted the planned performance.

“He got to Lagos to fly to Port Harcourt and had issues. He turned back to America. Those who bought tickets had to come for the program,” Ibiyeomie stated.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Pastor Ibiyeomie's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@efeoro_efex noted:

"The pastor is behind not promoting show business in pH if he's a friend of the governor. For the record, When Governor Ameachi was not close to Pastor David. Ameachi brought 50 cent to PH , Polo club G.R.A close to his Church. Was he not awake that 50 Cent came? Lies."

@Kleanstixx5 wrote:

"The problem be say, I no fit reach out to 50 cent, I for like hear his own side of the story. Whether or not he had show in Port Harcourt and on getting to Lagos he had issues that made him return back to America. Na, only 50 cent fit tell us the truth wey we go believe"

@ADELOYEADEYEYE1 shared:

"Does 50 cent coming to Port Harcourt affect your anointing? The Validation of the existence of power of God or God callings on you as an entity is not determined or should not be determined by all this nonsense."

Pastor David Ibiyeomie says he staked his divine calling on the outcome of 50 Cent's performance. Photo: Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

Source: Facebook

Ibiyeomie recounts obedience financial testimony

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries shared a 1997 testimony in which he said he gave out his entire ₦5,000 salary after receiving what he described as divine instruction.

The cleric recounted that shortly after the sacrifice, a church member visited his home with N25,000 and food items, saying she was led to bless him.

He added that the woman also later experienced her own financial breakthrough.

Source: Legit.ng