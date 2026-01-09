Pastor Martin Ugbulu, the estranged husband of Apostle Chikere Nwafor, has reacted to her viral video where she tried to clear her name

The female cleric had earlier been accused of having an affair with some people in a leaked audio allegedly made by her ex-husband

The male cleric has now accused his estranged wife of fraud in the UK as he shared details of her alleged deal

Apostle Chikere Nwafor, founder of Heaven’s Gateway Ministries, has been hit with another allegation by her estranged husband, Pastor Martin Ugbulu.

The female cleric has been in the eye of the storm since a leaked audio of her ex-husband went viral, in which he was heard making claims with another clergy about her alleged bedroom affairs with another man.

Apostle Nwafor later released a video to refute the allegation, describing it as false. She said her only offence was leaving her marriage, and went on to speak about years of alleged abuse and threats against her and her church members.

In another development shared by Sahara Reporters, Ugbulu claimed that Nwafor shipped a Lexus RX450h from the UK to Nigeria, falsely reported it as stolen, and allegedly collected a £17,000 insurance payout.

According to him, he noticed that the vehicle was no longer in the car park and alerted the female cleric, who reportedly said her cousin had taken it. He further alleged that Nwafor later asked for his help, claiming the UK insurance company would contact him.

Sharing more details, Martin alleged that his ex-wife received money from the insurance company and that the vehicle was later brought to Nigeria. He also claimed he was shown pictures of the car and its alleged location.

Martin further alleged that his ex-wife has a pattern of deceptive behaviour.

Apostle Nwafor’s ex-husband makes more allegations

In the same report, the cleric also claimed that his ex-wife had a church caretaker, Mr Alfred Morris Oyawari, arrested over allegedly missing materials.

According to him, the man, who was reportedly being paid N40,000, was detained at Ikoyi Prison, and his family was allegedly made to sign an undertaking before he was released.

Here is the Instagram post about Apostle Chikere Nwafor below:

How fans reacted to Pastor Martin Ugbulu's post

Here are comments below:

@entertainmentgistupdate shared:

"This is just an absolute sign that the husband is a bitter man."

@ruke_reigns said:

"This scam has been on since especially US and Canada Nigerians de run am steady and it needs to stop."

@goteborgaren1 wrote:

"This is how they did with welfare benefits in the UK and US. Continuously gaming the system, then shocked when Trump called us out. Reason I never step my foot in a Naija church. As someone said earlier this year, Nigerians do not believe stealing is wrong, yet they want their politicians to be accountable."

@haryoryhemie shared:

"When the breakup hits differently."

