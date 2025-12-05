Verydarkman spoke out about the Harrison Gwamnishu scandal, admitting that he was the one who advocated for the activist's detention

The drama followed a viral allegation that Harrison stole funds intended for the release of abducted victims in Edo State

In a new video post, VDM opened up on how he got involved in the matter and what might likely be Gwamnishu’s fate, triggering reactions online

Social media critic Martins Vcnet Otse aka Verydarkman has admitted to initiating the call that resulted in the detention of activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who is currently in police custody in Benin, Edo State.

In a Facebook video posted on Friday, he confirmed that Gwamnishu was apprehended on Thursday night and stated that he personally called the police after hearing allegations of an incident involving Gwamnishu in Auchi.

According to him, he was "disappointed" by the information he gathered and had advised certain people not to discuss the topic online.

However, a video later appeared on social media, causing him to confront those responsible. He added that one of the people who shared the video stated he did it to clear his name after being accused of involvement in the case.

The social media critic also criticised Gwamnishu's response video, calling it "gaslighting" and an attempt to manipulate public emotion despite knowing the facts of the case.

He claimed that the police had warned people present not to film, but one person managed to get a video of Gwamnishu returning money related to the case.

He added that Gwamnishu's truck is currently at a police station in Edo State. The influencer denied acting out of jealousy, claiming that he merely intervened because "the truth" needed to be preserved.

He expressed optimism that once Gwamnishu is released, he will publicly "say the truth" about the incident, but warned that if this does not happen, he might be forced to share further information.

“So, Harrison Gwamnishu is in the police custody in Benin, Edo state. He was arrested yesterday night. In all honesty, I initiated the call that led to his arrest. I did. And first of all, I’m really disappointed in everything, but I would wait for him to come out, and this time, I would want him to use his mouth to say the truth about what happened in Auchi,” VDM said in part.

VDM, Harrison Gwamnishu trend

hehisdani said:

"😂😂😂😂 and they compare this guy to VDM 😂 I repeat nobody is like vdm and would ever be like him..."

k_chi_em said:

"After I watched Harrison video yesterday, I told someone next to me that, Harrison is guilty of what he was accused of, I said yesterday that that his video clearly showed me that he took the money, when I saw vdm video this morning, I was more disappointed in Harrison to do such a thing, if he need money he should have just come online to ask 😢😢😢. Now watch the Oloriburuku people insult vdm for standing up for truth."

_obi_nwa_nne_ said:

"All the comments of his the real activist don disappear 😂…this life shaaa."

omonigho8137 said:

"Me I cha know right from time say Harrison way no pure. If him way really pure him for don be the biggest activist by now."

deyplayceo_ said:

"Before VDM make this move evidence go don choke oo."

rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"U all can say anything abt VDM I don’t care but his integrity is 💯."

stotz02 said:

"Big Money comes with strong spirit VDM You are so real.. GOD BLESS YOU."

kek_abayomi1234 said:

"😂😂 Where are the oloriburuku comparing vdm to him ! 😂 Enisorire .. integrity jam integrity 😂."

best_money_2 said:

"Na VDM the handle everybody body for this club."

escobar_1477 said:

"Omo VDM na evi!! person."

da_dream_makerr said:

"Harrison Gwamnishu has always had issues with financial accountability. His past records with money matters are very discouraging. That is his weakness #MONEY. I wish him well shaa."

godwin2cute said:

"Even me I thought Harrison has changed for good o..cus since he started this kidnapping issue .he has been doing well..make that guy go pray against spirit of embezzlement..cus that is his only issue.. that was how he fake to be a lawyer and started collecting money back then and he also fake his own health and said he has kidney problem."

ahm_newz said:

"Harrison problem be say e still dey do make people like am...too sentiments and emotional."

dato_djsos said"

"U won full gist about Harrison go checkit."

mike_futo said:

"Watching this video I can see that VDM is really disappointed doing this video but because of what his platform stands for and his personality he is always real and doesn't care about what people will say, There's more to this than the 5m because of the way he's sounding and the video @jectimi_comedy did this morning as well shows that there's more to this and if people know the real truth everyone will be disappointed."

Source: Legit.ng