Senator David Mark has assured ADC members of the party's 2027 election ballot despite legal challenges

Ahead of Nigeria's 2027 polls, the Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment on ADC's leadership crisis appeals

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Senator Mark expressed confidence of victory in court amid ADC's electoral preparations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - David Mark, the factional chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has assured opposition members that the coalition party will be on the ballot for the 2027 elections, despite ongoing legal challenges.

Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Court will deliver its judgment today, Thursday, April 30, in the appeal filed by the ADC on the leadership crisis rocking the party.

David Mark assures ADC members of the party’s readiness for the 2027 elections despite ongoing legal battles, as the Supreme Court prepares to rule on its leadership crisis. Photo credit: @BolajiADC

Source: Twitter

The apex court, which had, on April 22, reserved judgment on the appeal to a date that would be communicated to parties in the matter on Wednesday, April 29, fixed Thursday, April 30, to deliver a verdict in the appeal.

Mark confident of ADC legal victory

Speaking on Wednesday night, April 29, after receiving a briefing from the party's legal team on the recent judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Senator Mark dismissed concerns over the litigation involving the party and expressed confidence in a favourable outcome.

The former senate president said:

"You do not have anything to be afraid of regarding all the litigations before the party.

"I want to assure you that we shall triumph in all the cases, and we shall be on the ballot for every election."

Ahead of the 2027 elections, David Mark says he is ready to lead the ADC from the front in ongoing legal battles. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He added:

"We are more than prepared and ready for these cases, and we shall do everything within the ambits of the Law to surmount every situation.

"In this legal battle, though I am not a lawyer, I will lead from the front, and we shall surely triumph."

Already, the ADC legal team has set in motion the process of appealing the judgment and applied for a stay of execution.

ADC intensifies 2027 preparations amid litigation

The Benue-born politician's reassurance comes at a critical period for the party, as it intensifies preparations ahead of the 2027 elections. His remarks are expected to bolster confidence among party faithful and reinforce the ADC's determination to overcome all legal hurdles.

Earlier, the ADC's legal team had briefed Mark and other members of the party leadership on the implications of the court's decision and the strategy for the cases ahead.

Read more on ADC coalition:

Jonathan reportedly discussing with ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ADC said the party had been holding discreet talks with former President Goodluck Jonathan over a possible presidential run in the 2027 elections.

A principal member of the ADC disclosed that the party had been holding talks with Jonathan to join its platform.

Asked if the former president would be given an automatic presidential ticket, the ADC chieftain said the party has not decided on that.

Source: Legit.ng