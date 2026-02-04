While Oshiomhole claimed the footage of him caressing a woman’s feet on a private jet is fake, the woman in the video has publicly confirmed the encounter was real

Online investigators successfully unmasked the mystery woman as Leshaan Dagama, a popular South African adult-content creator

Facing a wave of backlash from angry Nigerians, Leshaan took to her Instagram Stories to defend herself, stating that she is not the one accountable

The South African content creator at the heart of the viral private jet video involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole has finally broken her silence.

Leshaan Dagama, an adult-content creator and influencer based in South Africa, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 4, to react after Nigerians flooded her page with criticism over a clip allegedly showing the Edo North senator massaging her feet aboard a private jet.

The controversy began after the short video surfaced online, quickly drawing attention due to the luxury setting and the identity of the man in the clip, believed to be Senator Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole claims the footage of him caressing Leshaan Dagama's feet on a private jet is fake. Photo: Leshaan Dagama/Adams Oshiomole.

While some initially speculated that the woman could be the senator’s wife, others disagreed, citing noticeable differences and pushing for further investigation.

That curiosity soon led Nigerians to Leshaan’s social media pages, where she was identified as the woman in the clip.

From that moment, her comment sections became a battleground, with accusations, insults, and political anger pouring in from across borders.

Reacting via her Instagram Stories, Leshaan did not deny being the woman seen in the video. Instead, she directly addressed Nigerians who had taken to her page to vent their anger.

“Your senator is the problem, go be mad at him, not me,” she wrote.

In response to the uproar, Senator Oshiomhole, through his media aide, denied the authenticity of the video, insisting it was generated using artificial intelligence.

Leeshan says that she is not the one accountable to the Nigerian public. Leeshan Dagama.

Reactions trail Adams Oshiomole's video

@n_ikay_ stated:

"The fact that self-acclaimed journalists of Nigeria find this funny is shameful. No wonder Namibia is taking you guys for what your really are... A BIG JOKE"

@datobioma stated:

"My wife and I laughed so hard watching this but I fear that the Distinguished Senator has only showed us the tip of the iceberg. I would like to learn this AI though."

@OlakunleFajorin noted:

"That video captures the deep sensations of an alpha male who can who is already sensually captivated by the feet of the female specie, the bulging of the face, saliva gathering a gulp almost at the point of devouring but limited by prying eyes. How can AI be this detailed?"

@SceezeFire stated:

"Sometimes I look at some of these things a wonder what the person who filmed it has achieved after posting it online. What has changed? People will talk and talk and move on. By next week we don forget, something else will occupy the space, Oshiomole is still making millions."

