Nollywood actress Doris Ogala shared a screen recording of a video call with Pastor Chris Okafor

The actress made a serious allegation about the activities involved during the call

Fans expressed mixed reactions, with some mocking the pastor while others criticised Ogala

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has sparked fresh controversy online after releasing a video call she claimed was with Pastor Chris Okafor of Grace Nation International amid their long-running dispute.

The clip, shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, showed the pastor dressed in a brown suit and red tie inside what appeared to be an office, while Ogala lay on her bed during the call.

Doris Ogala accompanied the video with strong allegations that have set the internet abuzz.

She said the recording captured her touching her breast during the conversation, a claim that has drawn attention because of the pastor’s position as a church leader.

This allegation is significant because Okafor is a church leader, and such conduct, if true, would be considered highly inappropriate for someone in his position.

The actress insisted that the video was only a sample and promised to release a longer version and additional recordings.

Explaining her post, Ogala wrote that she had reached her limit and was ready to expose more evidence.

Her words were direct:

“I get enough. I go even post audition. This na sample. Thank you for this opportunity once again. In this screen record. I was touching my breast. I will post the full one with audio. I know you enjoyed the little fame. I will be responding with my boyfriends friend audios and video. This is between me and Chris.”

Ongoing controversy between Pastor Okafor and Doris Ogala

This latest post comes after months of controversy between the actress and the cleric.

Ogala previously accused Okafor of abandoning her after a relationship that began in 2017.

She claimed that she left her marriage based on his assurances, only to be disappointed when he married another woman.

The dispute has led to police involvement, public apologies, and repeated online call-outs.

At one point, Ogala was arrested for defamation, but later said Okafor privately begged her for forgiveness at the station.

The pastor’s legal team has also denied her claims, describing them as false and malicious.

With the alleged leaked video call, Ogala has added fresh fuel to the controversy, keeping the matter in public view and intensifying debate about the conduct expected of religious leaders.

Check out Ogala's post below:

Nigerians react to Doris Ogala's leaked video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ifunanya_official said:

"And he was in his spiritual attire 😂 ready to go and preach. You were giving him inspiration 😂"

@okeyamaka commented:

"Pastor wear tie 👔 dey do soapy inside church office 😂 indeed our God is a merciful God 😢"

@everythinglynda.56 wrote:

"You re just disgracing yourself up n down. U left ur husband for this? Pls stop constituting nuisance abeg"

@king_george747 reacted:

"Chris better settle with sister Dorris now ooo before your Gbola fly all over the entire internet 😂😂😂😂"

@callmi_sandy opined:

"I think it's time you go for therapy,we have heard you and Al Chris did to you but your close friends should take you to see a therapist cuz you need 1 Asap"

@mizpokolee said:

"Drop am make we hear word u don too talk about dis ur evidence videos too much since last yr yet we never see anyone"

@enehjoyn commented:

"So you were saving all this videos because you know that you will use it against him one day. May God have mercy on you"

