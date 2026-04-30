Churchill’s Emotional Birthday Message Praising Rosy for Standing by Him Resurfaces After His Denial
- Nigerians have dug up Olakunle Churchill's old birthday message to Rosy Meurer, in which he acknowledged her as Mrs Churchill and appreciated her for standing by him during hard times
- The resurfaced post came after Churchill dismissed claims that Rosy stood by him during his public dispute with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, over their son's custody
- In the old post, Churchill praised Rosy for being his bedrock when depression threatened to overwhelm him, sparking fresh reactions online
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Nigerian social media users have unearthed an old birthday tribute written in 2021 by businessman Olakunle Churchill to Rosy Meurer, directly contradicting his latest statements regarding their relationship history.
The discovery surfaced shortly after the businessman publicly rejected the widely circulated belief that the Nollywood actress loyally stood by him during his messy online clashes with his former wife, Tonto Dikeh, concerning the custody of their son, King Andre.
Olakunle Churchill’s wedding anniversary post with Rosy Meurer resurfaces after his claim of no legal marriage
In his controversial disclaimer, he insisted that anyone else could have easily filled her space during that turbulent period.
He also shut down claims of a legal church or court marriage by clarifying that they only had a traditional introduction.
However, internet investigators have pulled up Churchill's previous celebratory post, where he explicitly addressed Rosy Meurer with his surname and extensively documented how she absorbed attacks on his behalf and encouraged him to trust God for restoration.
In contrast to his claim, the resurfaced birthday post painted a different picture. Churchill had openly described Rosy Meurer as his support system when depression threatened to overwhelm him and when the world seemed against him.
"A special sunrise on this precious day, a great woman was born. During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock. When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me. When I thought I had lost it all, you encouraged me to hope in God that He would give me back all I had lost. Happy birthday, Mrs Churchill, age with grace. I have got your back 247 by the special grace of God."
Word of this old message has now stirred fresh conversations online, with many questioning the sharp contrast between his past words and his present denial.
Check out the resurfaced post below:
Netizens react to Churchill's resurfaced post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@muruako_tee said:
"Internet Never Forget."
@priscababy7 said:
"When the Nigerian anthem says 'so help me God,' what do you people really understand by it? Even Churchill said, 'I have got you by the grace of God' so what exactly are you expecting? Anything can happen; nothing in life is guaranteed. Make una no put me for talk😂😂😂."
@fashion_magicblog commented:
"As a guy or a lady try not to allow anybody use you to heal ...you can be there for them but don't allow emotions get involved ...when they finally heal they will settle down and pick the right one for them.....this man obviously use this lady to heal ...."
Churchill, Rosy's wedding anniversary post resurfaces
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media users dug up an old post by Olakunle Churchill celebrating his 8th wedding anniversary with Rosy Meurer after he claimed they were never legally married.
Olakunle Churchill breaks silence on wife-snatching saga involving Rosy Meurer, shares cause of rift
The businessman had earlier dismissed claims that Rosy could file for divorce, insisting that their relationship was only based on an introduction ceremony and not a recognised union.
Following his statement, Nigerians also resurfaced the anniversary post where Churchill shared loved-up messages, further fuelling debate about the true nature of their relationship.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.