Nigerians have dug up Olakunle Churchill's old birthday message to Rosy Meurer, in which he acknowledged her as Mrs Churchill and appreciated her for standing by him during hard times

The resurfaced post came after Churchill dismissed claims that Rosy stood by him during his public dispute with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, over their son's custody

In the old post, Churchill praised Rosy for being his bedrock when depression threatened to overwhelm him, sparking fresh reactions online

Nigerian social media users have unearthed an old birthday tribute written in 2021 by businessman Olakunle Churchill to Rosy Meurer, directly contradicting his latest statements regarding their relationship history.

The discovery surfaced shortly after the businessman publicly rejected the widely circulated belief that the Nollywood actress loyally stood by him during his messy online clashes with his former wife, Tonto Dikeh, concerning the custody of their son, King Andre.

Nigerians dig up Churchill's old post appreciating Rosy Meurer for being his bedrock during depression after he denies she stood by him. Photo: olakunlechurhill/linda

Source: Instagram

In his controversial disclaimer, he insisted that anyone else could have easily filled her space during that turbulent period.

He also shut down claims of a legal church or court marriage by clarifying that they only had a traditional introduction.

However, internet investigators have pulled up Churchill's previous celebratory post, where he explicitly addressed Rosy Meurer with his surname and extensively documented how she absorbed attacks on his behalf and encouraged him to trust God for restoration.

In contrast to his claim, the resurfaced birthday post painted a different picture. Churchill had openly described Rosy Meurer as his support system when depression threatened to overwhelm him and when the world seemed against him.

"A special sunrise on this precious day, a great woman was born. During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock. When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me. When I thought I had lost it all, you encouraged me to hope in God that He would give me back all I had lost. Happy birthday, Mrs Churchill, age with grace. I have got your back 247 by the special grace of God."

Word of this old message has now stirred fresh conversations online, with many questioning the sharp contrast between his past words and his present denial.

Check out the resurfaced post below:

Netizens react to Churchill's resurfaced post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@muruako_tee said:

"Internet Never Forget."

@priscababy7 said:

"When the Nigerian anthem says 'so help me God,' what do you people really understand by it? Even Churchill said, 'I have got you by the grace of God' so what exactly are you expecting? Anything can happen; nothing in life is guaranteed. Make una no put me for talk😂😂😂."

@fashion_magicblog commented:

"As a guy or a lady try not to allow anybody use you to heal ...you can be there for them but don't allow emotions get involved ...when they finally heal they will settle down and pick the right one for them.....this man obviously use this lady to heal ...."

Churchill's old post praising Rosy for encouraging him to hope in God during hard times resurfaces following his controversial statement. Photo: olakunlechurhill/rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Churchill, Rosy's wedding anniversary post resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media users dug up an old post by Olakunle Churchill celebrating his 8th wedding anniversary with Rosy Meurer after he claimed they were never legally married.

The businessman had earlier dismissed claims that Rosy could file for divorce, insisting that their relationship was only based on an introduction ceremony and not a recognised union.

Following his statement, Nigerians also resurfaced the anniversary post where Churchill shared loved-up messages, further fuelling debate about the true nature of their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng