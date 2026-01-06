A video showing Peller clashing with a lady at an eatery has raised concern among fans of the streamer

In the clip, the content creator was seen exchanging words with the woman as she stood at a point staring at him

Peller was heard raining curses and insults on the lady after she allegedly accused him of being too loud in public

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has faced backlash from fans over his behaviour during a recent visit to an eatery.

The streamer, who had earlier spoken publicly about his relationship with his ex-lover Jarvis, was seen in a viral video lashing out at a lady.

Fans react as Peller clashes with lady at eatery. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

According to him, he was asking about what was available at the eatery when the woman accused him of being too loud in public.

Peller added that it was his first time encountering a critic face to face, noting that he was used to seeing critics only in movies. He said he never thought such encounters happened in real life.

Peller rains curses on lady at eatery

In the clip, the content creator was heard raining curses and insults on the lady who had accused him of being too loud.

Peller's fans drag him over reaction to lady at eatery. Photo credit@peler089

Source: Instagram

He also directed insults at the woman’s father and went on to say he would return to school so that people would stop insulting him.

Fans drag Peller over utterances

Fans were displeased by the streamer's remarks toward the lady and her family. Many dragged him online and stated that the woman was right to complain about his noise in public.

Some fans also reminded Peller of his promise to get educated, while others expressed disappointment that the lady remained calm and simply stood watching as the streamer lashed out in the video.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller abusing the lady below:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the content creator lashing out that the lady. Here are comments below:

@uzopeace27 shared:

"The girl is so calm, only the insult fit trigger me sef ."

@fola_monje04 reacted:

"Guy pada si school, stop disgracing yourself around. Illiterate omo."

@aganrandi commented:

"Very uncultured, untrained little boy....and that gal too kept quite like that such an irritating act, you suppose slap the boy."

@afri9jamichaels shared:

"But u re noisy, 12 she dey side of road u don carry her before? Very anyhow behavior."

@_small_madam shared:

"I’m sure you went there and was shouting in the name of you want to order! You are noisy normally Peller, it’s nothing new."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

Fans were not impressed about his video, they warned him about his relationship with the content creator.

Source: Legit.ng