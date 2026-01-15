A report has claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor’s Canada branch has reportedly shut down following his messy controversies

The cleric has been in the news after being dragged by his alleged lover, Doris Ogala, and a side chick in several videos online

Fans reacted to the report and shared their expectations about his church in Nigeria as well

Founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries, also known as Liberation City, Pastor Chris Okafor has started trending again over reports that his Canadian church has taken a drastic step against him.

The cleric has been embroiled in a messy saga involving several women, beginning with actress Doris Ogala. His alleged baby mamas later granted interviews in which they accused him of having affairs with them.

In a post currently making the rounds online, it was claimed that his Toronto church in Canada has shut down following the controversies surrounding him.

According to a TikTok user identified as Jimmy Adeleke, the church took the action following the scandals involving its general overseer.

A certificate of dissolution was attached to the post, stating that Greater Liberation City International which allegedly belongs to he cleric can no longer operates under Canadian law.

Fans speak on Pastor Chris Okafor’s church

Many fans expressed excitement over the development, stating that Canada is a country where laws are enforced. Some asked when Nigeria would begin to enforce similar standards.

Others resumed dragging the cleric, recalling some of the allegations made against him by women who had spoken out.

They added that it was better for people to stay away from sin, warning that such actions could destroy reputations, especially for those who claim to be clerics.

As of the time of this report, Pastor Chris Okafor has not reacted to the claims, and the report about his Canada church has not been officially confirmed.

Pastor Chris Okafor: How fans reacted

@pretty_ugochi said:

"When will Nigeria start being upright in there ways."

@agu_nwanyi001 reacted:

"Way to go, enough of this yeye mockery to the body of Christ. Kudos God bless Canada, my home n native land."

@casablanca011 shared:

"Country that is working."

@hiclemchiclem wrote:

"Is good so that Canada will not ban us like US."

@ muonehi stated:

"The way it should be....christaindom."

@tobamemmanuel commented:

"Chaii 2026 the beginning of trouble."

@engrevelyn wrote:

"You see sin, flee from it especially when you are claiming to be serving God."

Pastor Chris: Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married. In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues.

The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude. She dished out advice on what the actress can do with her life instead of crying about the cleric.

