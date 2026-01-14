Emmanuella shared a screenshot of DM from rapper Odumodublvck, where the "Declan Rice" singer offered prayers and spiritual counsel

The drama began after Carter Efe wept online, claiming he had been single for a year and was being denied access to his daughter

Emmanuella has hit back at the streamer, accusing him of control, intimidation, and an attempt to ruin her reputation

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing rift between popular Nigerian content creator Carter Efe and his baby mama, Emmanuella, after she shared a message sent to her by rapper Odumodublvck.

The private text, which she posted on her Instagram story, showed the Declan Rice hitmaker offering emotional support as the couple’s dispute continues to dominate online conversations.

In the screenshot, Odumodublvck acknowledged that he was fully aware of the tension between both parents.

Emmanuella shares a screenshot of DM from rapper Odumodublvck amid custody drama. Photos: Carter Efe/Odumodu.

He noted that they were both his friends and assured Emmanuella that she was not alone as she navigated the situation.

He encouraged her to stay firm and keep her faith, explaining that women often bear difficult emotional burdens. According to the rapper, prayer would help her find a clearer path during this trying period.

Emmanuella responded with gratitude, saying his words meant a lot to her and that she truly appreciated the kindness.

The couple’s disagreement escalated after Carter Efe went online to share details of his personal struggles.

In a video, he claimed he had been single for over a year and accused Emmanuella of blocking access to their daughter, stating that the situation had taken a serious toll on him.

But Emmanuella quickly countered the narrative.

She denied that they had been apart for that long and accused the comedian of control, threats, and damaging her reputation.

According to her, she had endured emotional stress long before the issues became public.

She further claimed that Carter created a false impression of her online and that she had only been trying to protect her peace.

Read the leaked DM here:

Reactions trail Odumodu's DM to Carter Efe's babymama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

gr8_henry stated:

"Did he reach out to Carter too, since his intentions are of good"

@thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"This girl too dey metemete! Your heart need to make gbim on these streets…"

@rhaysniphes commented:

"He advised you privately, you screenshotted it for public clout chasing. You will be alright"

@legit_itop noted:

"This is why most celebrities dont say a word when you expect them to say something…screenshotting this out there is not necessary and Carter is close to odumodu"

Carter Efe accuses Emmanuella of denying access to his daughter. Photo: @carterefe/IG.

Carter Efe loses IG account

Legit.ng earlier reported that Carter Efe incurred the wrath of singer Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid) fans, known as Wizkid FC.

The skit maker made a comment about Wizkid during a live stream, stating that the music star had too much pride and that Wizkid wouldn’t acknowledge him on social media.

His comment came after he read a comment that Wizkid made where he called him his guy.

