A critic has been captured giving BBNaija’s Laycon and Whitemoney a piece of his mind over their decision to venture into music

The two reality stars won millions of naira from the BBNaija show, with part of the money used to pursue their music careers

Fans were amazed by how the two singers reacted to the criticism, as they joined in dragging themselves

A video of former BBNaija housemates Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, and Lekan Agbeleshe, aka Laycon, has surfaced online.

The two reality TV stars won different editions of the BBNaija show in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In the viral clip, a critic was heard blasting them for allegedly wasting fans’ votes and money to win the reality show. According to him, both men invested the prize money in what he described as “stupid” music, claiming they released songs he said were poor.

The critic further stated that fans voted for them believing they would become successful after winning millions of naira from the show, adding that supporters were let down by their music careers.

Whitemoney, Laycon ignore critic

In the video, the two ex-housemates appeared expressionless as the man criticised them.

They were seen staring into the air and listening without responding as he continued his remarks.

Fans share takes on Whitemoney and Laycon

Reacting online, fans expressed surprise at the duo’s calm reaction, with some asking whether the video was a skit or just cruise.

A few viewers noted that they would have responded differently if placed in such a situation.

Others argued that the critic went too far and should be cautioned, stressing that even if it was cruise, he had no right to speak to the reality stars in such a rude manner.

However, some fans agreed with the critic’s claims, joining him in dragging the two personalities over the state of their music careers.

Here is the X video below:

Reactions over BBNaija's Whitemoney, Laycon's video

Fans aired their views about the two reality stars and asked questions on why they were mute when the critic was lashing out at them. Here are comments below:

@OLADAPO_24 stated:

"This is not a cruise. Not even funny.. why would you talk to someone like that in the name of cruise."

@Spiddyguobadia shared:

"so they just seat there and allow him to insult them, is is beyond cruise, banter or jokes."

@JustAnuboy reacted:

"And den just relax dey collect wetin no good

@Phorlajormey reacted:

"This has to be a skit right.. Because its the way they stayed clam as he insulting them."

@noyudidntt wrote:

"Is this some kind of joke or what? Why can’t he leave the live?"

Fans compare Laycon's win to Whitemoney's votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that fans of the BBN reality show had expressed their opinions online by comparing Laycon's massive votes during his time to Whitemoney's.

Many stated that Laycon made history as no other reality star has made such a massive figure in their votes. Laycon won the Lockdown edition with a total vote of 60%, while Whitemoney won the Shine Ya Eye edition with 40 % votes.

