Tunde Ednut has weighed in on the reports of actress Regina Daniels' best friend Ann's arrest

The online personality, in a message to Senator Ned Nwoko, shared the alleged reason behind the arrest

He also advised the Nigerian lawmaker to let his estranged wife be, sparking reactions from celebrities and fans

Social media personality and influencer Tunde Ednut sparked reactions with his bold claim about Regina Daniels' best friend Ann's arrest.

According to Tunde, Regina's public appearance with her alleged new boyfriend abroad allegedly triggered her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, to order the arrest of her best friend.

Tunde Ednut advises Senator Ned Nwoko to let Regina Daniels go.

The online personality made the claim on the evening of Monday, January 12, as he penned a message to the Nigerian lawmaker over Ann's arrest.

According to reports, Ann was arrested on Monday by the Lagos State police over theft and other allegations made against her by the senator.

Legit.ng also reported that Regina alleged a police arrest involving her brother and a close family friend was carried out “on Ned’s instructions.”

However, reacting to Ann’s arrest, Ednut urged the senator to move on and let Regina go.

Acknowledging Nwoko’s influence, Tunde Ednut wrote:

“You don’t have to keep trying to arrest her family members all the time. It’s enough. We know you are powerful and influential, but it’s ok sir. Grandpa, at this point, you have to move on sir.

DEAR NED NWOKO SIR. Pa Ned Nwoko has found another strategy to arrest that small girl’s brother again.

Sir, it’s time to let that girl go sir. She no want you anymore, just leave her and her family alone.

I know it’s that picture of her alleged new boyfriend’s hand on her soft hips that triggered this new arrest, but sir, you have to find it somewhere in your heart to let that beautiful, fresh warm-skinned, tomato Jos, soft yansh, talented young girl go. Grandpa please sir.

You are a senator sir, don’t forget you have work to do Ooo!”

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina Daniels made waves online after she was spotted with a mystery man abroad, sparking rumours about a new relationship.

Reactions trail Tunde Ednut's message to Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

lingeriebytemmy commented:

"Tunde how you take know say her yansh soft."

faustyflawless_touch said:

"And he get wife plenty oh very greedy grandpa."

deevasecrets commented:

"I love this support for her from Tunde, you really support your people and everyone. God bless you immensely."

only1_raihan said:

"Can NED do that Otedola's daughter or Dangote's daughter when he's not mad. It's okay to marry a billionaire but can your family stand against him when he starts bullying you?"

iam_rco10 commented:

"Heartbreak wan kee the man. He feels pained despite his money, they still dumped him."

Ned Nwoko releases WhatsApp message

Legit.ng previously reported that Ned Nwoko on Sunday, January 11, 2026, released what he described as a WhatsApp message he sent to Regina Daniels in October 2025.

According to the senator, the message gave more context to the crisis in his marriage with the actress.

In the message, the lawmaker made complaints about Regina, including late-night visits by her friends, noise disturbances and what he referred to as erratic behaviour.

