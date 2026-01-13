Izzy Ogbeide has reacted to the messy feud between Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko

The estranged couple’s fight has continued to grow messier since the actress cried out for help publicly on social media

Fans agreed with Izzy Ogbeide but expressed fears that the person Regina is seeking help from may not be able to assist her

Content creator Izzy Ogbeide has waded into the messy fight between Regina Daniels and her estranged politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress’ ordeal began after she cried out that she was being abused by her husband in their matrimonial home.

Izzy Ogbeide sends message to governor Sheriff Oborevwori over Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’s marital saga. Photo credit@izzyogbeide/@regina.daniels/@sheriffoborevwori

Source: Instagram

Her elder brother was later arrested and released, while Regina Daniels reportedly travelled abroad for safety and to undergo a substance test.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Ogbeide called on the Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to intervene in the situation.

According to her, Ned Nwoko has allegedly been using his influence to oppress his ex-wife since she announced that she was done with the marriage.

She added that he married Regina before she turned 18, which, according to the Nigerian constitution, is not allowed.

Izzy also stated that Regina Daniels no longer has peace of mind simply because she chose to walk away from the marriage.

Izzy Ogbeide's fans applause her over her video about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@izzyogbeide

Source: Instagram

Izzy Ogbeide questions Delta state governor

In her recording, Ogbeide asked the governor if the senator does not have any constitutional duties to focus on.

She further claimed that the 24-year-old actress is already battling high blood pressure because of the ongoing crisis and pleaded with the governor to look into the matter.

Fans react to Izzy Ogbeide’s video

Reacting, fans of the content creator agreed with her and tagged the governor under the video.

However, some people argued that the governor may not have the authority to intervene, noting that Ned Nwoko is highly influential in the state and that even governors reportedly pay him visits during election periods.

Here is the Instagram video of Izzy Ogbeide below:

What fans said about Izzy Ogbeide's video

Netizens shared their take about the content creator's video. Here are comments below:

@nwaegbuoma reacted:

"Izzy H.E sheriff not fit do Hon. Ned anything, Hon.Ned is a stronghold in delta state politics even governors pays him homage before election, the only thing that will keep Hon.Ned on his toes is steady calling out."

@solinbeauty7 shared:

"Thank you Izzy na God go bless your generation for this video."

@kingjoshy___ shared:

"The man no know say election na next year, until winner is announced and it's not him, E eyes go clear."

@lizzyofvalor wrote:

"Spiritual husband Dey learn from epa chinedu."

@dickson_chioma reacted:

"Izzy, your plea no go work rara, Epa dey rugged pass the governor ."

Georgina Onuoha speaks about Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng earlier reported that Georgina Onuoha reacted to the marital crisis between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

She shared the reasons Ned Nwoko gave for his past marital issues with his other wives.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng