Apostle Chikere Nwafor has reacted to a leaked audio allegedly involving her ex-husband, Pastor Martins Ugbulu, and Pastor Psalm Okpe

In the audio, the two clerics were heard discussing her alleged bedroom activities and the people she was said to be involved with

Responding, Apostle Chikere addressed her church members and explained what she claimed led her ex-husband to make the allegations against her

The founder of Heaven’s Gateway Ministries, Apostle Chikere Nwafor, has reacted to the ongoing rumours about her and allegations concerning her alleged bedroom activities.

A few days ago, an alleged leaked audio involving her ex-husband, Pastor Martins Ugbulu, and Pastor Psalm Okpe surfaced online. In the recording, the two clerics were heard discussing claims about the female preacher’s alleged bedroom conduct with other men.

Following the audio, her ex-husband also accused her of alleged forgery, financial fraud, and plotting against his life.

These accusations reportedly stemmed from a prolonged dispute over church funds and jointly owned properties in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Reacting in a video, Apostle Chikere said her only “offence” was leaving her marriage. She alleged that she had suffered domestic abuse and threats during the relationship, adding that the abuse lasted for eight years.

According to her, she reported the matter to her ex-husband’s family, and even neighbours around her residence were aware of the alleged abuse.

She insisted that all the allegations against her were false and were aimed at pulling her down. She also recalled how her Facebook page had allegedly been taken down several times.

Apostle Chikere Nwafor shares more details

In the same video, the cleric alleged that some of her church members had received threats and were physically attacked.

She further claimed that her ex-husband had repeatedly threatened her life, allegedly saying nothing would happen if he carried it out.

She warned her church members not to be swayed or affected by the allegations being circulated against her.

Recall that Pastor Psalm Okpe later apologised over his comments in the leaked audio. He stated that he had never met Pastor Martins Ugbulu and described the claims he made as hearsay.

He added that although he knew Apostle Chikere and had preached at her church in the past, they barely interacted after her marriage. He admitted that he could not confirm the allegations discussed in the leaked recording.

How fans reacted to Apostle Chikere Nwafor's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions for fans as seen below:

@ iviejacob shared:

"Who that man shouting God bless u ma 100 times."

@tikbus commented:

"Were u sleeping with The men mentioned in the discussion? Stop allo this nonsense. What audacity. Shame."

@ekiimina wrote:

"Na only God know who dey worship am."

