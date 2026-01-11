Carter Efe confirmed he has been single for over a year after separating from his baby mama, Emmanuella

The creator alleged that the relationship was so draining that he "lost his mindset," went completely broke

Since the split, Carter has experienced a massive career surge, breaking African streaming records and hitting the 500,000 follower milestone on Twitch

Popular skit maker and streamer, Carter Efe, has broken his silence on his split from his baby mama, Emmanuella

He described the last two years as some of the toughest moments of his life.

In a series of emotional posts shared online, the streamer revealed that he has been single for more than a year and has only recently started to feel like himself again.

Carter Efe alleges that the relationship with his baby mama was so draining. Photos: @carterefe/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to the entertainer, the relationship took a heavy toll on him emotionally and mentally, pushing him to a point where he struggled to function creatively.

He disclosed that he found it difficult to shoot content, plan ahead, or even stay financially afloat due to the constant instability he was experiencing at the time.

Carter Efe narrated that his challenges were compounded by not seeing his daughter, Charisy, for three months, a situation he described as deeply painful.

He said that losing access to his child made the emotional burden heavier and worsened his struggles.

He wrote:

“For good two years, I lost everything. I lost my mindset, I could not think or shoot content. I got broke.”

He added that those moments of confusion, financial strain, and public criticism pushed him into a downward spiral he struggled to escape from.

The entertainer revealed that distancing himself from the relationship marked a major turning point in his life. He said he eventually found clarity to rebuild his brand.

He stated:

“This past year, you guys noticed I have been happy and active. It’s because I was able to move away since."

Carter Efe, who now identifies as one of the biggest streamers in Africa, suggested that his rapid rise in the streaming space came after he regained control of his life.

“You left me for months only to come back and see that I’m the biggest streamer in Africa,” he wrote.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Carter Efe's posts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@angel_payton_ noted:

"One thing I know is the internet contributed to the breakup 😂 They kept saying she is above his league. Who knows if all that eventually got to her"

@_big_memphis wrote:

"This boy can lie, your child and baby mama was with on your livestream few weeks ago."

@mobola_smart stated:

"One thing about heartbreak it’s will shaping you and make you realise your goals, it’s will make you sit right"

@ladyrosabel shared:

"Singles are winning! Peace of mind wan finish us"

Carter Efe broke African streaming records after hitting 500k followers on Twitch. Photo: @carterefe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe loses IG account

Legit.ng earlier reported that Carter Efe incurred the wrath of singer Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid) fans, known as Wizkid FC.

The skit maker made a comment about Wizkid during a live stream, stating that the music star had too much pride and that Wizkid wouldn’t acknowledge him on social media.

His comment came after he read a comment that Wizkid made where he called him his guy.

Source: Legit.ng