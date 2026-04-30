Blessing CEO slammed Olakunle Churchill, accusing him of treating Rosy Meurer like a “call girl” rather than a wife

The relationship expert urged Rosy Meurer to stop being silent and start granting interviews to expose her side of the story

Olakunle Churchill denied being legally married to Rosy, dismissing claims that she was his "support system" during his battle with Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian relationship expert Blessing CEO has weighed in on the ongoing marital controversy involving businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

Legit.ng reports that the couple unfollowed themselves on Instagram, fuelling speculations of cracks in their union.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Blessing CEO criticised Churchill’s recent remarks about his relationship with Rosy, describing them as deeply unfair and dismissive.

Blessing CEO accuses Olakunle Churchill of treating Rosy Meurer like a “call girl” rather than a wife. Photos: Rosy Meurer/Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

She said Churchill’s statement left her emotional, especially given what she described as Rosy’s loyalty over the years.

“I am triggered. All Rosy has ever done in her life is to protect Churchill,” she said in the clip.

She questioned why Churchill would publicly downplay Rosy’s role in his life, particularly after she reportedly stood by him during his past public issues involving his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

According to Blessing, Churchill’s comment that “anyone else could have stood by him” was disrespectful and dismissive of Rosy’s sacrifices.

Taking things further, Blessing CEO accused Churchill of failing to treat Rosy with the dignity expected of a partner and mother.

“He didn’t even treat you like the mother of his children,” she said

The relationship expert urged Rosy to change her approach entirely, advising her to speak out publicly rather than remain silent.

“Rosy should start granting interviews. That is how to treat men like this,” she added.

Churchill denies legally marrying Rosy Meurer

Earlier, Churchill had stated that there was no legal basis for Rosy to file for dissolution of marriage, claiming they were never officially married.

He also dismissed the idea that Rosy played a unique role in supporting him during his past struggles, suggesting that anyone else could have filled that position.

Watch Blessing CEO's video here:

Reactions trail Blessing CEO's advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@poshest_hope stated:

"I don’t blame this one. If Nigeria were a functioning country, you’d be behind bars for obtaining by false pretense."

@lemmilian_asa wrote:

"You are triggered because your situation is same with ROSE,IVD will also show you his pattern soon,OZOUR"

@charm___nova noted:

"As a woman you saw someone left his marriage you entered thinking yours would be different, we need to hold women accountable they are the enablers!! You see women being second and third wife why?? No worth, no life"

Olakunle Churchill denies being legally married to Rosy. Photos: Olakunle Churchill.

Source: Instagram

Rosey Meurer dragged over video amid saga

Legit.ng had reported that Rosy Meurer had shared a post about her alleged marital crisis, and it didn’t go down well with her fans.

The actress reportedly unfollowed her husband as both continued to share cryptic messages online.

She was dragged over her video, as many reminded her of things she had said about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, before they unfollowed each other.

Source: Legit.ng