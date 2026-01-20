Portable has regained his freedom after facing charges by the police over his case with his baby mama

The singer and his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, had a public fight that ended at the police station

He was celebrated after returning home, where he was given a new name and a new look

Fans were excited after Portable was finally released following his arrest, which came after his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, reported him over their feud.

The pair had a public altercation that led to the singer being taken to the police station and later charged to court.

. A video of the music star crying at the police station while being addressed by officers also surfaced online.

In another clip making the rounds, Portable was seen being welcomed by people in his neighbourhood.

He called one of them his boss as they gave him a new name, Innocence. They claimed the singer was lied against, which was why he was sent to prison.

Portable debuts new look, performs at show

In another video, Portable was spotted at an event vibing to music.

At some point, he collected the microphone from the artiste and started singing, drawing cheers from the crowd. The controversial singer also debuted a new look after cutting his hair, giving fans a throwback vibe.

Fans react to Portable’s new look

Fans of the music star were happy to see him again after his ordeal with the police. Many hailed him and said he would soon share details about his time in custody.

Some also predicted that the Zazu crooner would release a new track dissing his baby mama and narrating his experience with her.

Recall that after Portable was arrested, Ashabi Simple was criticised for getting the father of her two children into trouble. She later shared a video explaining what happened and why she went to the police.

According to her, Portable assaulted her sibling and seized her phone, forcing her to run away for her safety.

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer being welcome after his release from police custody.

Portable's baby mama makes accusation

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was also beating his first wife Bewaji for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

