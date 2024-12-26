2024 was a rewarding year for some celebrities, who bought whips, while a few others became proud house owners

Many of those who rewarded themselves after months of hard work took to social media to flaunt their whips and new buildings

In this article, Legit.ng compiled a list of some Nigerian celebrities, who bought cars and became house owners this year

2024 will remain a memorable year for some celebrities, who made it big and were able to reward themselves with the good things of life.

A few of them splashed millions of naira on new whips and some who could afford to buy new houses did and painted social media red with their new acquisition.

2024 ended well for Davido, May Edochie, Wizkid, others. Photo credit@mayyuledochie/@wizkidayo/@davido

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng presents some celebrities, who become house, car owners or gave out cars to their loved ones in 2024.

1. Davido buys electric car, gift others automobiles

2024 was a great year for Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido as he pampered himself with a new ride and also gave to others. The Timeless crooner also got car gifts as well.

In November 2024, images and video of Davido's fully electric Rolls-Royce surfaced online, and fans fell in love with the car. The white automobile was being driven into a container that would ship it to its final destination.

A few weeks after, fans got to see the sneak peek of the car. An auto dealer, Mr Jay, took fans on a journey to see the interior of the ride, which cost an arm and a leg to purchase. The Awuke crooner has since been cruising round town with the whip.

Apart from getting himself a car, Davido got car gifts from others in 2024. The singer and his wife got two cars during their lavish wedding, which took place in June 2024.

The music star and his wife were gifted a M8 GAC worth over N75m and M8 GAC worth over N75 million by GAC Motors during their wedding.

The 5ive crooner made some of his team members car owners as well. The likes of Chioma's manager, Ubi Franklin, Deekay DMW and Davido's personal driver, Tunde Yusuf all got cars worth millions of naira from Davido in 2024.

2. Burna Boy buys Ferrari Purosangue

Afrobeat superstar, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, expanded his garage in 2024. He acquired two expensive whips, a Roll Royce and a Ferrari Purosangue. In March 2024, he took delivery of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth millions of naira, which he later customised with a diamond spirit.

In December, he splashed over a billion naira to get a Ferrari Purosangue. The City Boy crooner also bought a Tesla Cybertruck for his friend during the Yuletide session. Video of the expensive ride went viral after Burna Boy threw a shade at someone, who had promised to get the same truck for himself.

3. Egungun buys Mercedes-Benz

Nigerian content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, became a Mercedes-Benz owner in 2024. The skit maker had taken delivery of one in 2023 but expanded his garage again the following year.

4. Wizkid buys McLaren 750s

Morayo crooner, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid spared no cost to get himself a new whip during the yuletide period. He bought a McLaren 750s, worth over N1.5billion.

The music star was seen driving the car, and the interior of the whip surfaced online.

5. Qdot buys car for father

Nigerian singer, Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, professionally known as Qdot made his aged father smile in 2024 by fulfilling his promised of getting his father a brand-new car. The singer first pranked the elderly man before presenting him the car. The video of his father's reaction made many emotional after he shared it.

6. Ruger's father got a car

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo, better known as Ruger and his siblings teamed up to celebrate their father a few weeks ago by gifting him a brand-new SUV. The video of the priceless moment his father reacted when he was presented the car went viral.

7. Zlatan Ibile buys two cars

Songwriter and singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile got two new cars this year. He first splashed N612 million on a new Lamborghini, in September. A few months after that when the singer was celebrating his 30th birthday, he bought a customised Maybach worth ₦375,000,000.

8. Regina Daniels gives friend car

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels got a car gift from her beloved husband in celebration of Valentine's Day a few months ago. The politician gave her a Lexus SUV to mark lover's day.

In the course of the year, Regina Daniels also made 2024 a memorable one for one of her childhood friends, Casie by buying her a car. The lady expressed love for Daniels while driving her car.

9. Rema buys three cars

Singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema spared no cost to get himself three automobiles this year. The Calm Down crooner first got two cars at the same time, a Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-Benz G-63.

He later bought a new Bentley, a few weeks to Christmas. The car dealer sent a congratulatory message to the singer after he completed the deal.

10. Poco lee buys G-Wagon

Nigerian dance star, Iweh Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee, gifted himself a G-Wagon in August. He happily shared videos of how the car was shipped to the port and later delivered to him.

11. Peter Rudeboy Okoye, wife become car owner

Peter Okoye, aka Rudeboy of the defunct musical group, Psquare, jokingly said he was changing the old clothes in his wardrobe and flaunted his new hummer jeep.

The music star also gifted his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, a Range Rover Velar as her plush gift. He told her to use the Range Rover to push out their baby.

12. Phyno buys Mercedes-Benz Maybach

Rapper Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike Ezege, aka Phyno became a Mercedes-Benz Maybach owner a few months ago. Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest shared the good news on social media as fans congratulated him.

13. Seyi Vibez buys Lamborghini Urus

Singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, also known as Seyi Vibez joined the league of celebrities splurging millions on automobiles in 2024. He purchased a brand new Lamborghini Urus.

14. Timaya buys Tesla truck

Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known as Timaya, flaunted his Tesla Cybertruck a few months ago. He was seen cruising around the city with it. The Cybertruck was reportedly worth N100m.

15. May Edochie buys Range Rover

May Edochie ended the year with the good news about latest acquisition. The mother of three bought a white Range Rover. She showed her fans the interior of her new whip and bragged that the Range Rover became her own as a result of her hard work.

Celebrities who bought houses

1. Evans Okoro buys house

Nollywood actress, Evans Okoro, became a house owner in 2024 a few months after the government demolished her old property. She shared the good news with her fans while she was dancing and singing about her new feat.

2. Nancy Isime unveils house on birthday

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime was eager to share the great news of being the latest house owner on her 33rd birthday. The moviemaker stated how she and her family lived in an uncompleted building before getting her father a house and also buying for herself.

Ruth Eze builds house for mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Eze built a house for her mother in 2023.

The movie star shared a video of the new building and stated in the caption that it was a small gift for her mother.

Eze left space for a car park and other recreational activities for her mother within the compound where she erected the building.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng