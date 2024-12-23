The Nigerian footballing community faced a sombre reality in 2024, mourning the loss of several prominent sports figures

Among the departed were four notable personalities, including a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, whose passing left a void in the hearts of fans

Legit.ng shines the spotlight on a list of the sports personalities that unfortunately passed on during the year 2024

The year 2024 will be remembered as one of remarkable achievements for Nigerian sports, but it also carried its share of heartbreaking moments for the sporting community.

Tragedy struck deeply with the loss of several prominent figures across the country’s footballing and sporting landscape.

In football alone, a few individuals were involved in freak accidents, and the nation mourned the passing of four notable sports personalities, with the most recent loss being Gift Atulewa, who tragically passed away barely a month ago.

As the year draws to a close, Legit.ng reflects on the lives and legacies of these sports icons who sadly left us in 2024.

Nigerian sports personalities who passed on in 2024

Christian Obi

The former Heartland head coach and his NPFL team were en route to the Ifeanyi Ekwueme Tico/Select pre-season tournament when tragedy struck.

According to the club’s official statement, Heartland FC departed the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri around 3:30 p.m. in high spirits, travelling in three vehicles for the tournament.

However, shortly after 4 p.m., one of the vehicles collided with a negligently parked truck while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle. Coach Obi and several injured players were rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the coach sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The former goalkeeper was often celebrated for his heroics during the 1985 FIFA Youth World Cup, where he famously saved three penalties to secure a bronze medal for Nigeria. He was also a member of Nigeria's squad at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul. Coach Obi was 57 years old at the time of his passing.

Ibrahim Babangida

The Nigerian footballing community was also struck by tragedy with the loss of Ibrahim Babangida.

The 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup champion with Nigeria tragically lost his life in a car crash in May on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The accident, which also involved Tijani Babangida, claimed the life of Tijani’s newborn son, Fadil. Ibrahim, who was 47 at the time, will be remembered for his contributions to Nigerian football and his role in securing the U-17 World Cup title.

Peter Fregene

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper was another sports personality who tragically passed away after a prolonged battle with a serious illness.

Former Super Eagles forward and teammate of Fregene, Segun Odegbami, had rallied for support for the retired shot-stopper. Although support eventually came, it seemed to arrive too late to help Fregene, who was critically ill.

Fregene was widely respected for his remarkable reflexes and steadfast resilience in goal, earning him the nickname ‘Apo,’ a tribute to his agility and skill between the posts.

Gift Atulewa

The former Nigeria U-20 international was the most recent to tragically pass away.

The 38-year-old reportedly lost his life after a long battle with hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) disease.

Atulewa was a key member of the 2005 U-20 team that represented Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup in the Netherlands. He played for several clubs in Nigeria’s football league, including Bayelsa United and Warri Wolves.

Tragically, his passing makes him the third player from Nigeria’s 2005 U-20 World Cup squad to have died, following Olufemi Adebayo and former captain Isaacs Promise.

