Ivy Ifeoma has announced the arrival of her gift by her husband in a post on her social media page

The mother to be posed in front of a white Range Rover Velar and told her fans to meet her new baby

Her husband took to the comment section and told her to use the jeep to push the other baby very well as he added love emojis to his reaction

Psquare's Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Ifeoma, has been pampered by the singer and given a gift ahead of the child they are both expecting.

The lady, who got married to the music star in a traditional ceremony months ago, shared the good news on social media.

According to her, her baby has arrived. She posed in front of the white Range Rover Velar, allegedly worth over N100million.

Paul Okoye reacts to wife's post

Taking to the comments section, her husband said that baby number one had arrived, and they were waiting for the second baby.

He also mentioned that she should use the jeep to push the other baby out. He ended his reaction with love emojis.

Recall that Ivy had flaunted her baby bump when she and her husband paid a visit to the Abia state governor a few months ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post made by Ivy Ifeoma

Reactions have trailed the post made by the lady about her gift. Here are some of the comments below:

@nickey_pearls:

"Meanwhile, yul own still Dey do hype priestess upandan."

@yuljudy4eva:

"Congratulations nwunye odogwu, something he never did for Anita, ndi builders keep building n don't build yourself."

@anene_oclx:

"Same people that cursed her will start typing congratulations."

@ibrongold:

"Men will make you happy if you are their true love. Your problem is that you want to force love on a man that doesn't love. Go to where you are celebrated."

@bestyunevahad:

"If you like, become Bob the builder with a man."

@ogechiii._:

"Keep building for your man oo , we’d help you to roof it."

@marvis_odia:

"Use this baby to push the other baby. New baby from my baby.Wahala for who no get baby, cos them go use baby wound us."

@nmasinachi___':

"Hold you gfs tight o. This men de vex."

@amycreatebeauty_collection:

"We never see this treatment with Anita that suffer with him before the wealth,this life truly no balance."

@__nnewi_girl:

"Be like nah only Judy Dey suffer for Yul hand, congrats baby girl."

Paul Okoye gives advice on relationship

Legit.ng had reported that Okoye of P-square had given his two cents to men about relationships and the kind of ladies to date.

He said since ladies were concerned about dating rich men, men should also start cashing after rich ladies.

His post sparked mixed reactions among fans, who took to the comments section to air their views about it.

