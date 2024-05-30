Nigerian rap lord Phyno caught the admiration of many as he bought him the latest 2024 Mercedes Benz Maybach

Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest led as fans and celebrities congratulate the musician on his ride

The self-acclaimed celebrity barman shared a video of the scintillating ride and expressed his affection for luxury

Nigerian rapper Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike Ezege, aka Phyno, has splashed millions of naira to get him the 2024 Mercedes Benz Maybach.

Popular Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of the exquisite ride to celebrate the hip-hop star's good taste in luxury.

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates Phyno's latest ride. Credit: @phynofino, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest, known for his flashy lifestyle, praised the superstar while gushing over the scintillating vehicle.

"My Brother @phynofino With That Beast, Brand New 2024 Maybach S680. Money Dey Na You No Get. Congratulations, Playmaker, Where Are We Going Tonite?"

Phyno's new ride stirs reactions online

___duzi___':

"Phyno silent mover…. Congratulations to him."

midey231:

"This is one of Nigerians artist who doesn’t make noise.congratulations."

chrisgivers:

"Hushpupi in chain phyno in maybach."

thestudentconnectv:

"Last year he bought duplexes worth 1 billlion and now this. This guy is very rich but always lowkey."

lordrabanski:

"Life na turn by turn. No let Instagram posts pressure u. If u never reach there yet, u too go reach one day. Congratulations to him for the Morro. Mke sense."

folasayo_fagboyegun45:

"There's nothing to prove in life! Don't go broke trying to prove that you are not broke."

oluwa_first_son566:

"Ezege deserves everything good coming to him."

gran_tmilli:

"Congrat phyno phyno God go do our own too."

swt_juie:

"Money na water lowkey man! No pressure, just living his life. Congratulations Ezege."

Phyno becomes dad

Popular Igbo rapper, who has managed to keep his love life and relationship under wraps, became a father last year.

The much-loved celebrity took to his Instagram page with a post announcing the arrival of his first child, to the surprise of many.

The newborn's face was turned away from the camera, concealing the identity and gender. Phyno revealed he took some time off to become a father and to also work on new music and his album, which will be dropping soon.

