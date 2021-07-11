How to check Airtel number on my phone in Nigeria with a USSD code

Airtel Networks Limited is among the leading telecommunication firms in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. Its Nigerian headquarters are located in Lagos, with over 50 million users. Many Nigerians have more than one SIM card and may not necessarily know all digits in their phone numbers. If you are one of them, you should learn how to check your Airtel number today.

Remembering your number can be quite challenging if you have several SIM cards. If you have not crammed your digits and need to know them for whatever reason, you should learn how to check your Airtel number via USSD.

How to check your Airtel number in 2023

Follow the steps below to learn how to confirm your mobile number if you are an Airtel subscriber.

Shortcode to check your Airtel number

Did you know you can confirm your Airtel digits via USSD? The Airtel number code to use to achieve this is *121*3*4#. Once you dial the code, your number will pop up on your screen immediately.

The code above is the easiest and fastest way. If you have not crammed the code, follow the steps below.

Dial *121# on your mobile phone

Select 3 from the screen, i.e., My Account

Next, select 4, i.e., My Number. Your number will be displayed to you on the screen. Note it down somewhere.

How to check my Airtel number through SMS

Have you been wondering how to check your Airtel number using a keypad mobile phone? You can do it with the help of a friend or another Airtel subscriber near you. Follow the steps below to accomplish this.

Open your phone keypad.

Dial *141*friend’s phone number#. This will send your friend a “Please call me back!” message with your number.

Request your friend to open the SMS they receive. Copy or note down the number.

How to check my Airtel number through call

The third option you can use is to call customer care services. Follow the steps below to accomplish the process.

Dial 111 on your device

Follow the command prompts to be connected to a live call centre agent

Request the customer service representative for your phone number

How to check Airtel number registration

Contact Airtel Nigeria customer service if you need to confirm whether your number is fully registered. What is the Airtel customer care number in Nigeria? The customer care number is 111.

Alternatively, you can use the contact details below.

How to check my Airtel number balance

If you wish to confirm your airtime balance, dial *123# on your mobile phone. An instant reply from the network revealing your prepaid airtime account balance will appear on your screen.

How can I check my Nigeria phone number?

The code to check your number is *121*3*4#. Alternatively, you can call the customer care desk and request the agent to read out your digits.

What is the code for Airtel?

The code to recharge airtime is *444#, *121# to check your number, and *123# to check your prepaid airtime balance.

How do I report a problem to Airtel?

You can report a problem by calling the customer care desk on 111 or emailing the network using the email address customercare@ng.airtel.com.

How do I check my own number?

You can check by dialling *121*3*4# on your phone. Your digits will be displayed on the screen. Alternatively, you can call the customer care service desk on 111.

How can I know my Airtel number in 2023?

You can know using the USSD *121*3*4#. You can also call the network's customer care desk for assistance.

How can I check my Airtel SIM number in Nigeria?

You can check your SIM number by calling the customer care desk or dialling *121*3*4#.

Learning how to check your Airtel number is a fairly simple process using the official USSD code or calling the customer service desk. Once you get the digits, note them down somewhere for future reference.

