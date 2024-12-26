Yul Edochie's ex-wife, May, has just become the latest Range Rover owner in town as she shows off her new baby

May took to her official social media handle, where she made the massive announcement to her fans

The influencer stated that the car was a result of her hard-earned sweat and that she was proud of herself

Nigerian influencer turned actress May Edochie has become the envy of many as she splashes millions of naira on a brand new Range Rover.

May, who has just collaborated with Ayo Makun, the Nigerian comedian, to release a movie, "The Waiter," took to her social media page to share her joy with fans.

May Edochie become the latest Range Rover owner. Credit: @mayyuledchie

May Edochie wrote:

"I finally decided to take this baby out for a memorable first drive and connection. Woke up today convinced that I should be proud of myself at least and enjoy this new blessing from the Almighty which came with a great deal of working relentlessly, sleepless nights, dedication and focus. Every penny…. my hard earned sweat."

"Grateful to God for the lines are falling in pleasant places. Merry Christmas May Nation Community! Merry Christmas everyone! Wishing y’all cherished memories and a magical holiday❤️. May the Lord bless us all accordingly. 🙏"

See the post below:

Mnays congratulate May Edochie

Read some reactions below:

@aycomedian:

"Congratulations. More wins 🙌🙌."

@commissioner_djwysei:

"Give themmmmm, Billionaire in a Jiffy👏👏👏 Focused Queen , very hard working 💪 ❤️❤️❤️ let's go on a ride tomorrow 😍 video credit 💪."

@eve_hairluxury:

"I came to mark my register. Present ooooooooooo mark my attendance biko."

@blessn07:

"The most industrious, talented, dedicated and brilliant human I know. You deserve it and more."

@nhn_couture:

"Merry Christmas, my queen and congratulations."

@georginaibeh:

"Congratulations Queen May."

