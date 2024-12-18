Global site navigation

Zlatan Celebrates 30th Birthday With Customised Maybach, Videos of Its Lush Interior Wows Peeps
Celebrities

Zlatan Celebrates 30th Birthday With Customised Maybach, Videos of Its Lush Interior Wows Peeps

by  Chinasa Afigbo 2 min read
  • Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has acquired a new Maybach, reportedly worth $220,000 (₦375,000,000m)
  • The good news was shared by popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, who is an associate of the Bust Down crooner
  • Videos of the luxury ride revealed how the rapper designed the interiors to his unique taste, gaining the admiration of many online

Nigerian singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile, has ended the year in a grand style by gifting himself a customised Maybach.

This came two months after the Indigenous rapper reported splashing a whopping N612 million on a Lamborghini.

Zlatan celebrates 30th birthday with Maybach
Zlatan bought himself a Maybach for 30th birthday. Credit: @zlatanibile
Popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, who is also an associate of Zlatan, shared videos of the new Maybach, stating that it cost the singer $220,000 ( ₦375,000,000m).

The interiors of the exquisite care revealed that the Bust Down hitmaker designed his latest ride to his taste, using sea green and white.

Tunde further disclosed that the Zlatan would be marking his 30th birthday in 2 days as this was a gift to himself.

See the videos below:

Zlatan spurs reactions online 

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

young_and_useful.c:

"I will make trillions in my life I claim this prayer."

king_marcelo__:

"Who Dey follow Davido ,how he wan take hungry??"

prettee_dimples:

"Na only God know where some of Una day see money😔thinking wan wound me."

yinkastyle.ng:

"The guy get taste walahi."

sompee_afrik:

"I will keep clapping for others till it’s my turn! Congrats IBILE."

slayhairbyebun:

"God I see what you’re doing for others 🥰🥰🥰please do my own too."

only1_sydot:

"Allah Akbar!! I believe your own is coming very soon. 2025 is your year of blessings."

isaacsparklescfr:

"Young ones don’t let these pressure you… stay true to your grind.One day you can get this also…"

What Davido said about Zlatan Ibile's neckpiece

In other news, Davido was overjoyed to see Zlatan acquire an expensive diamond necklace.

The Unavailable crooner lauded Zlatan for his hard work and dedication to getting the best things for himself.

Davido was spotted smiling as he tagged Zlatan as his little brother.

