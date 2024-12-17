Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has taken to social media to celebrate her 33rd birthday in style, to the joy of fans

The movie star announced her new age with news of her mansion as she shared the touching story behind it

Nancy Isime’s story moved many of her fans and celebrity colleagues as they joined her to celebrate the feat

Nigerian actress Nancy Isime recently celebrated her 33rd birthday to the joy of her numerous fans on social media.

In the early hours of December 17, 2024, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to announce that she had turned a new age.

However, Nancy took things further by sharing the great news of her achievement with fans on her Instagram page. The actress revealed that she had bought a mansion.

The much-loved actress explained that on December 15, 2023, she received the keys and documents to her new property. Nancy, who chose to share the news a year after buying the house, recounted how she used to live with her family in an uncompleted building.

Nancy Isime clearly remembered when she was 13, and her family moved into an uncompleted building with no flooring, ceilings, doors or windows or even running water. The actress said that this made her dedicated to getting her father a fully furnished house, a feat she was able to finally achieve in December 2022.

Nancy Isime gave her dad keys to his own house, and she was also able to purchase one for herself. Her caption reads in part:

“I remember sitting there and one day I said… I’m going to own a Good home! But before I buy even a tiny piece of land, I’m going to help Daddy achieve his lifelong dream of owning a fully completed furnished house.

"At 17, I started working, starting strongly as a booked and busy Event Usher. After every earning, I’ll set aside some money towards “Vision Daddy’s house”, this continued through out all of my career transitions and finally on the 18th of December 2022, I gave my Daddy the keys to his fully completed and furnished dream home.”

Fans celebrate Nancy Isime’s 33rd birthday

After Nancy Isime shared the news of her new mansion one year after buying a house for her father, her story inspired netizens as they celebrated her 33rd birthday. Read some of their comments below:

NFVCB reacts to Nancy Isime's film

Legit.ng had reported that the National Film and Video Censor Board had released a statement about the controversy surrounding a movie produced by Nancy Isime.

Some Muslims had cried out that their religion was disrespected after seeing the poster of the yet-to-be-released movie.

In the statement, the body said that they were going to take action as they had contacted the producer of the film.

