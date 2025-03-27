Talented Nigerian content creator Taaooma has announced her nomination for Best Digital Content Creator

The new mum shared the news with her online family, who have celebrated her in the comment section

However, fans could not help but point out how hilarious her announcement post was as she used one of her content characters

Mariam Apaokagi, one of the leading content creators in the online space, has shared her newest win with her fans.

The mother-of-one posted a video telling fans that she has been nominated for the 2025 AMVCA Best Digital Content Creator category. Nominated alongside Taaooma are Elozonam, Ariyike Dimples, Iyo and Jide Pounds.

The awards ceremony will take place on May 10, 2025, at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Fans jubilate as Taaooma bags AMVCA nomination. Credit: @taaooma

Source: Instagram

In the said post, Taaooma also shared a video of one of her content characters Quadri, notorious for his uncouth way of addressing people, especially elders to bully her fans into voting for her.

Quadri had warned fans to swipe back and make sure that she emerges the winner of the said category. The hilarious post became the highlight and attracted numerous reactions from her online family.

See the post below:

Recall that Taaooma released a video featuring Seven Doors actor Femi Adebayo. Taaooma, who acted as Quadri, one of her skit characters, rained abuses on Femi Adebayo after he queried the way she greeted him.

Amid the laughter and funny comments that trailed Taaooma's video, some netizens shared their observations as they criticised her.

Fans celebrate Taaooma's AMVCA nomination

Read some reactions below:

@thegbemisola.peter said:

"You wan swear again 😂😂😂😂 ilorin sweet for your mouth sef...ganmo, garin alimi which side you stay that time sef?😂😂."

@stkathryns said:

"You deserve this babe. You have been very creative and versatile with your contents. Only you Tao, only you Tayo, only you Mama Tao, only you Teni even Kunle and the funniest Quadri, and all well executed for that matter👏👏👏👏👏 receive your flowers already 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉nomination or not, this trophy is yours 👏👏👏thank you for blessing us with your talent Tao😂😂❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌."

@theblacklawal said:

"Quadri’s name should be on that board too."

@djreeves_uk8701 said:

"Quadiri 😂 Ko fe da fun yin ni omoale POS 😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@diji_manuel said:

"Huge 🎉 . We are bringing this home by Gods grace!!❤️."

@_mamashade said:

"Yaaaaaaaasssssss!!! You are winning thissss."

@ecfcakes said:

"Well deserved 🔥🔥🔥 Qadri no vess abeg."

@omotola_olanike_alonge said:

"Quadri 😂😂😂u still want curse and now remembered you need our votes😂."

@yellowshugabae said:

"Talk am now 😂😂😂 omo ale😂😂😂😂 My favorite character Kodiri omo oro mi."

@emmanuelabiodunolaperi said:

"😂😂😂😂 talk am finish now. You can't take dis quadri to inlaw house oo."

@_slaywytabby_ said:

"Dem no born Quadri well to finish that statement this period."

Taaooma's fans slam 'Quardri' over AMVCA post. Credit: @taaooma

Source: Instagram

Taaooma shares Quranic school experience

In a previous post by Legit.ng, popualr content creator and skit maker Taaooma, whose real name is Mariam Apaokagi, has shared her Quranic school experience.

The new mum was invited as a guest on a podcast, where she was asked to share her experience growing up

Taaooma's revelation came as a shock to many as they went on to share similar experiences via the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng