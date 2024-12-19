Qdot made his father emotional after he presented a brand-new car to him at home and fulfilled the promising made to him

In the clip, the singer stated that his father has never stressed him for money, even if he does not have, his father will not complain

He pranked him about the car, yet the old man still didn't complain but promised to wait till Qdot fulfils his promise

Nigerian singer, Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, professionally known as Qdot sparked massive reactions after a gesture made to his father surfaced online.

The music star, who announced Oladips death, shared the video and spoke glowingly about his father when he was going to present him a car.

When he got to his father's house, he called him out and presented the car to him. The old man was so emotional that he started crying and hugged his son.

He showered prayer on him and his music career while explaining how people accord him respect because of the singer.

Qdot pranks father

In the recording, the music star, who relocated to Libya years ago, decided to prank his father.

He called the old man and told him that he does not have money to buy him a new car now.

The singer's father was not annoyed after hearing what his son had to say, he just requested for a small car he can be using till singer fulfilled his promise.

The BBL crooner said that his father has never stressed him for money at any point in time.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Qdot's video

Ruger, siblings buy car for father

Legit.ng had reported that the singer, who loves covering one of his eyes with a pouch, and his siblings surprised their father with a brand-new SUV.

In the recording, the children decided to celebrate their father by gifting him the expensive gift.

After the car was dropped at his place, the elderly man entered it and was so emotional about his gift as his children and family surrounded him.

