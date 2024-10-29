A clip of Davido's new electric car has been sighted on social media and left many in awe of the class it oozes

It was claimed that the singer parted with N629 billion, which became a debate among fans in the comments section

The white wonder on wheels was being driven into a container that would take it to its final destination

Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido has taken delivery of another wonder on wheels.

The video of the new whip was sighted online, and it has sparked debate and uproar because of the price the music star, who got married this year, allegedly purchased it.

Davido buys Rolls-Royce. Photo credit@tooexclusive_com

Source: Instagram

It was reported that he allegedly parted with all of N629 billion to purchase it.

Davido's car shipped in a container

In the recording, the white car was being driven into a container. It has two doors and was oozing of class and wealth.

The driver carefully drove it into the container to avoid scratching it against any surface.

Recall that some other artists including Burna Boy bought a Rolls-Royce earlier this year.

See the video here:

What fans said about Davido's new car

Reactions have trailed the new car bought by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@westside_signature:

"Billion Bawo?"

@lolufundzz:

"Make unna sha dey take chill pill 627b bawo?"

@maobimusic:

"Handler! Hw much come be jet."

@edo_nosa:

"lol even him papa no get 627 billion naira."

@whoisoluwatosin:

"Who tell you say na Davido get am? Una sha like to they yarn dust."

@jaysay_officia:

"It's million not billion any ways na money."

@deejay_bc:

"Handler is on cheap kush… 627 billion bawo."

@rukky_oj:

"How d person wey drive am wan take come outside?"

Davido meets with creators of Dodo dance

Legit.ng had reported that the Grammy Award nominee had been sighted dancing with the creator of Dodo dance in a video which has gone viral online.

In the clip, he joined them to show some dance moves as they all danced excited to Davido's song.

The way he danced in the recording became a subject of admiration from his fan, who reacted in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng