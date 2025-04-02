Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has purchased two CT scan machines, with one installed at the Specialist Hospital and the other set for the Numan General Hospital

The Governor confirmed on his X handle that free dialysis treatment is ongoing, while a modern laboratory and OPD complex are set for completion

Fintiri reiterated his commitment to upgrading hospitals across Adamawa, ensuring residents have access to modern healthcare facilities and improved medical services

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has announced the procurement of two state-of-the-art CT scan machines for two hospitals in Adamawa, a move described as a major step towards improving healthcare in the northern state.

He announced that one of the machines has already been installed at the Specialist Hospital in Yola, while the second will soon be deployed to Numan General Hospital.

Governor Fintiri procured two state-of-the-art CT scan machines for two hospitals in Adamawa. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Fintiri speaks on quality healthcare in Adamawa

Governor Fintiri, while confirming this development on his X handle, noted that:

"We are working round the clock to upgrade our hospitals for quality healthcare delivery. Two CT Scan machines procured—one to be installed at Specialist Hospital, another for Numan. Free Dialysis kidney ongoing. Modern lab & OPD complex set for completion."

In a separate press release made available to Legit.ng, the governor revealed that he personally led a government delegation on an inspection tour to assess the installation and readiness of the new equipment.

During the visit, he also examined the hospital’s Dialysis machine, which is currently being used free of charge to assist kidney patients.

Fintiri offers free dialysis services in Adamawa

Governor Fintiri explained that the provision of free dialysis services has eased the burden on patients who previously had to travel to other states for treatment.

He noted that, for now, dialysis treatment will remain free, though the government may introduce a minimal fee in the future to sustain the service.

Other ongoing projects at the Specialist Hospital, including a modern laboratory and the recently completed OPD complex, will soon be fully furnished and operational.

He emphasised that his administration is working tirelessly to upgrade hospitals across the state to meet modern healthcare standards.

The governor reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made to the people, ensuring that residents have access to quality medical services.

He assured the people of Adamawa that his government has revitalised the health sector, bringing significant improvements to medical facilities statewide.

