Over the last few days, the Nigerian social media space has been dominated by reports about Davido and Chioma's wedding

Netizens have tagged Chivido 2024 as the wedding of the year, and live clips from the event have rented the Nigerian social media space

The latest report emerging that has stolen the headlines is the moment a car was driven into the venue, which was reported to be a wedding gift to the new couple from GAC Motors

CHIVIDO 2024: Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his beautiful partner, Chioma, have been at the centre of all conversations across the Nigerian social media space over the last 24 hours.

A video of a brand new car being driven into the event hall, a gift from international car company GAC to the singer and his wife, Chioma, has gone viral.

Nigerian singer Davido and his beautiful bride Chioma get two car gifts from GAC Motors. Photo credit: @davido/@famstarrs/@gac

Legit.ng recalls reporting that each of the IVs given to guests for Chivido 2024 had a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold was part of the souvenir given to guests as a gift for attending the wedding.

The phones allegedly cost N1.6m, and over 500 IVs were handed out.

How much are the cars worth

In the viral clip making the rounds, Legit.ng spotted two cars being driven into the event centre. One is a family Caravan, an M8 GAC worth over N75m.

The other, which would be assumed to be Davido's, is an SUV, GAC GS8, which is reportedly worth N150m. Both cars are 2024 models.

See the moment the cars arrived at the event center:

Netizens react to the Chivido car gift

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@olowoshile:

"See doings."

@tenny8905:

"Please which company is GAC?"

@kaycee_cruise:

"Omoh N150m car as wedding gift that's next level shiiit."

@sunmolar91:

"The whole of Nigeria is happy with this wedding."

@i_am_ojasope:

"Baddest is the biggest."

@chopsbyenny:

"It's plenty, don't play."

@yallmeetmife:

"Don’t play, only one artist can pull this type of influence."

@rrealomowunmy:

"God me sef I be human being o."

