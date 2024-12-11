Singer Ruger and his siblings have been captured presenting a brand-new SUV to their father to appreciate him

In the recording, the singer was covering his head, and he had a sunglass on while he was with his father

The elderly man later entered his car and was so emotional about his gift as his children and family surrounded him

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo, better known as Ruger and his siblings made their father almost shed tears after giving him a gift.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the singer's father was seen becoming some emotional as he saw the gift his children came to present to him.

Fans observes Ruger's dressing while with father. Photo credit@rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

The SUV was packed in front of the house and a red ribbon was used to decorate it.

Ruger covers head while with dad

In the recording, the music star, who bagged a gold certification in France recently, was seen covering his head while with his father.

The artist, who loves Wizkid also used a dark glass to cover his eyes and a few people couldn't identify him.

One of the musician's sibling was the one who presented the car key to their father.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ruger's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the music artist with hid father. Here are some of the comments below:

@DeksWreck:

"Ruger go humble pa."

@Celebritygenie:

"This was nice to watch."

@DeksWreck

"Na biggest bro present key ooo."

@Mofolohunzo:

"This is cute."

@fabiyi_abosede:

"Dear Lord, please keep my parents alive long enough to eat the fruit of their labor."

@Iam_Imanuel:

"U no go cover ke?"

@mr_nonso_e:

"Not every father deserves good meanwhile, Ruger cover him pink head to avoid beating from him papa."

@__arike_adey:

"Na papa wey dey present and responsible go enjoy."

@FaithOsasf749:

"My dad will reap the fruits of his labour in Jesus name. Make God just keep am for me."

Ruger calls out record former label

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer had called out his former record label and made some allegations against them.

In the post, he said that the record company used his money to take care of new artist who were not making money for the company.

Ruger bragged about his achievement after leaving the record label to taunt them.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng