Dr. Mohammed Olatuni, the CEO of MoreMonee, has been honoured as a recipient of the 2025 "Legit Business Names" award

Popularly known as Dr. MO, Olatunji is being recognized for the significant strides MoreMonee has made in a short period since its inception

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Olatunji expressed confidence in the company's growth prospects for 2025

In the rapidly evolving digital banking landscape of Nigeria, MoreMonee has emerged as a game-changer, offering innovative financial solutions that make banking more accessible and seamless.

Established in 2023, MoreMonee has quickly become one of the fastest-growing microfinance banks in the country, with a range of services designed to simplify financial transactions.

From sending and receiving money to bill payments, savings, and online shopping, MoreMonee is redefining convenience in the financial sector.

At the helm of this groundbreaking initiative is Dr. Mohammed Nurudeen Olatunji, a visionary leader and financial innovator.

Popularly known as Dr. MO., Olatunji is a member of Forbes Financial Council, a cybersecurity expert, a Chartered Fellow of Financial Management, and the youngest CEO of any Nigerian bank.

A graduate of Computer Science from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, where he launched MoreMonee in Owerri, Imo State, after completing his National Youth Service there.

His leadership and commitment to innovation have positioned MoreMonee as a force to be reckoned with in the financial industry, hence, the fintech firm is deserving of our "best savings fintech app of the year" award.

Recognized for his excellence and integrity, Dr. MO has received several prestigious accolades, including the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award and the Nigeria Most Respected CEO Award in 2021.

MoreMonee's major achievements in 2024

MoreMonee's rapid rise to prominence has been fueled by groundbreaking achievements in 2024. The financial institution has made remarkable strides in its mission to provide cutting-edge financial solutions tailored to the needs of Nigerians.

One of its biggest milestones was partnering with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), AfriGO, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce one of the country's first domestic debit cards. This initiative enhances financial inclusion and gives Nigerians greater control over their digital transactions.

In addition, MoreMonee launched the FutureBox feature, a high-interest savings tool designed to help eradicate poverty in Africa. The platform also introduced MoreBiz, allowing businesses to create digital shops, buy and sell products, and advertise for free within the MoreMonee banking app.

MoreMonee further cemented its reputation by becoming the first financial application in Nigeria to achieve a five-star rating on Google Play Store, a testament to its superior user experience.

The introduction of a self-service app with seamless onboarding, biometric security, and efficient customer support further streamlined banking processes for its growing user base.

To extend its reach, MoreMonee secured approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the *5116# USSD short code, making banking services accessible to rural communities with limited internet access.

MoreMonee plans big for 2025

Building on its impressive success, MoreMonee has ambitious plans for 2025, focusing on expansion, customer satisfaction, and social impact.

Customer obsession remains at the core of MoreMonee’s strategy. In 2025, the company aims to enhance customer satisfaction by improving service delivery and offering more personalized banking experiences.

To foster deeper community engagement, MoreMonee is set to host and sponsor impactful events across Nigeria. A major highlight of its 2025 roadmap is the launch of "Operation Feed the Nation," an initiative designed to combat food scarcity and hunger in the country.

Collaboration is also a key focus, with MoreMonee looking to partner with government agencies, corporate organizations, and financial institutions to drive innovation and financial inclusion.

In addition, the company aims to expand beyond Nigeria, penetrating other African markets to provide cutting-edge financial solutions across the continent.

Take bold steps, Olatunji advises aspiring entrepreneurs

As a leader who has successfully navigated the challenges of entrepreneurship, Dr. MO offers valuable advice to aspiring business owners.

He said:

“Aspiring entrepreneurs must learn to put their trust in God because there are forces beyond your control. Focus on creating value that positively impacts people’s lives. Take bold steps, and be flexible enough to change your plans when necessary because one road does not always lead to the market. The path to success is rarely a straight line.”

As MoreMonee continues to soar, Dr. MO’s leadership remains an inspiring example of how vision, dedication, and strategic thinking can transform industries and empower communities.

You can check out MoreMonee on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

