Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has showcased how her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko celebrated her on Valentine’s Day

The movie star announced that her man gifted her a brand new Lexus SUV with a series of lovely photos and a video

The video captured the moment Regina was made aware of the huge gift and netizens gushed over her reaction

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to update fans on how she celebrated Valentine’s Day.

The young movie star who is married to billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, was pampered by her older lover on the day widely known to be for couples.

Fans react as Regina Daniels shows off brand new car gift on Valentine's Day.

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko gifts Regina Daniels a Lexus SUV

Taking to her official Instagram page, Regina shared a series of photos of a brand-new Lexus SUV that she appeared to have received from her husband on Valentine’s Day.

The post included a video showing the sweet moment the young actress saw her new ride. In the clip, Regina was wearing black nightwear when she walked out of her husband’s house, only to see the beautiful black SUV parked in the compound.

The sleek vehicle was decorated with red heart-shaped balloons with words of love written on them. Regina could not hide her surprise and excitement as she spotted the car.

The young mum of two walked to her new car and also posed with it. See the heartwarming photos and video below:

Reactions as Ned Nwoko gives Regina a car for Valentine

Ned Nwoko’s grand gift to Regina Daniels on Valentine’s Day was met with a series of interesting reactions from social media users. Read some of when they had to say below:

zevigins:

“I know many of you girls that criticised her decision then to marry old man will be hoping and praying to meet one old man now most especially in this economic crisis.”

olobadagzy:

“Wetin First Love No Fit Do. Papa Ned Can Do Better.”

favourhoj:

“Is your husband single?”

celestina_atueyi:

“Your husband dey find another wife?”

iniabasi441:

“The Real Rich man wife.”

pretty_tonia1_:

“Congrats odogwu wife ❤.”

thedeltabeauty:

“ na you get the Valentine.”

destinyetikoofficial:

“Congratulations my love ❤️.”

celestina_atueyi:

“Nah only u made the right decision in this country.”

mz_nifa:

“It’s giving from a Gina to Gina ❤ #SelfLove …..everything no be man . She works.”

mas_favour1:

“Your husband no get senior brother.”

dr_stangote_of_yenagoa:

“He should buy for Laila too.”

_slymfit_:

“Nah only Regina fit advice me make I listen .”

